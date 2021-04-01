UTPB, City seek new sports agreement

If an agreement cannot be reached, youth and adult sports teams would no longer be able to use the campus's field facilities, UTPB President Sandra Woodley told Odessa City Council and representatives of the various sports teams in Odessa during a Wednesday meeting held in the Edwards Sports Building Lecture Room.

"We're not talking about taking over," Woodley said. "We want to help coordinate schedules. But if we can't get a 25-year agreement we can't let you use the fields."

UTPB officials are proposing that the university coordinate scheduling for all team practices and games played on campus facilities. Currently there is very little oversight and each sport tries to coordinate schedules among each other and with university sports teams. That frequently leads to confusion and arguments among teams if they show up at the same time or their practices and games overlap, school officials and representatives for the sports teams agree.

The city and UTPB's current 25-year agreement expires on August 31, Woodley said. UTPB officials are asking the city council to approve a 1-2 year extension to the current contract, which would give both sides time to negotiate a new, long term agreement. Under the current contract the university has been allowing the city to construct numerous sports fields on a 100-acre site on campus. The city is also responsible for maintaining the facilities.

Mayor Javier Joven said he believes the city and UTPB can work out an agreement. He said the proposed changes could help increase sports revenue and provide even more recreational opportunities for the community.

"We're going to be participating in some way," Joven said. "We've made too big of an investment."

Woodley said the sports teams would still operate autonomously from the university. The only oversight would be the scheduling.

UTPB Athletic Director Todd Dooley said the university would use marketing muscle to draw more teams and tournaments to Odessa and improve concession operations so that profits will grow. He said the sports teams would continue to receive concession and tournament revenues, but so would the university.

Under the original agreement, the sports leagues were supposed to pay the university 10 percent of the revenues they earned from tournaments, Dooley said. The university has never asked for, or received those funds.