UTPB band copes with pandemic issues

In a normal year, at around this time, the University of Texas Permian Basin marching band is well into its concert season, getting ready for performances with marching season in the rearview mirror.

However, with a pandemic going on, many alterations have been made as the university’s “Pride of the Permian Basin” has dealt with the changes to its calendar, including most notably a spring football season.

Usually, the fall semester is dedicated just to marching as the band prepares for halftime shows at home games as well as exhibitions at UIL contests while the spring is dedicated to concert season.

But with the NCAA Division II pushing the football season back to spring due to concerns from COVID-19, UTPB marching band director Kevin Richardson has found himself and his students adjusting between pep band and concert band.

It’s all been worth it as Richardson has been thrilled to see a little bit of a return to normalcy.

The band was able to perform during the football team’s 33-14 win over Southern Nazarene on Feb. 28 at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

“I can tell you this, that football game was terrific,” Richardson said. “These students had been working tirelessly all fall and this spring without getting a chance to perform in front of anybody. To see the smile on their faces last week that they brought to the stadium was so rewarding. Just to see the excitement and everyone cheering and the fans that were there. It was a wonderful day.”

There were still some things that are different.

For one, the band is not doing a halftime show during the spring football season due to COVID guidelines that have been put in place.

“You’ve got how many dozens of football players on the field not wearing a mask and they’re out there tackling each other,” Richardson said. “No one is allowed on the field besides the players and coaching staff. Not even the cheerleaders.”

Because of that, the UTPB marching band is limited to just playing in the stands and it isn’t the only program in the country that has had to follow suit as schools at the Division I level had similar guidelines during their season last fall.

“I’ve watched tons of college football during the fall and that was the protocol that other teams followed,” Richardson said. “No one did a field show of any kind. Some of the larger bands in the state like Texas Tech, because of the social distancing, they only took about 75 students to a game because you can’t spread out 400 people and expect to spread out. We’re at about 80 people so we can spread out easier. But the larger bands can’t do that.”

The members of the band didn’t mind. The band will have three total home games to play at for this semester.

“I’ll admit that it’s disappointing to not do the full power of what we did before but at the same time, just being able to go outside for once and play was great,” junior baritone player Robert Kirk said. “It may only be three games but it’s three instances where we’re still able to play.”

This spring concert season, the band will have one performance instead of its normal two and tours are off the table for right now.

“Everyone’s done what they’ve needed to do,” Richardson said. “But we’re still going to be on the safe side and have one concert.”

Switching to concert and pep band can be very challenging. For instance, different musicians have different instruments for both seasons such as concert tuba players playing the sousaphone for marching while percussionists all have different instruments for drumline.

“We’ve been doing our best to prioritize what’s been coming up,” sophomore percussionist Jacob Ruiz said. “The week before the last home football game, we took time from our Monday, Wednesday and Friday rehearsals from concert band and went over our marching stuff. We had to pick and choose our priorities and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’re doing our best to plan accordingly.”

To squeeze in some time to practice for pep band, Richardson earmarked four rehearsals in a row last month to prepare for football games.

The band meets Monday, Wednesday and Fridays in the morning at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center in Midland.

Unfortunately, those four rehearsals all came at the same time as the winter storm which ended up wiping them out.

Thankfully, UTPB’s home opener was moved back a week because of the storm, allowing Richardson and his students to make up for lost time.

“We just had to shift everything to the following week and spent the next week doing marching stuff,” Richardson said. “It’s a good thing.”

Members of the group have managed to handle the loaded schedule.

“It’s been kind of crazy,” Kirk said. “We’ve already established that we had a road block once everything shut down (from COVID). We just got football season back and that was a lot of fun but it’s been pretty challenging. If anything, it’s made us stronger. We’ve managed to pull it together better than in previous years.”

Barring any more delays due to COVID-19, Richardson is hopeful to get back on the field for a normal marching season this fall.

He considers this spring to be a good way to get ready for the next marching season.

“Honestly, it helps,” Richardson said. “It’s sort of like spring training for marching band. Normally, we wouldn’t be touching the marching instruments during the spring but now we are and when we come back in the summer, it’ll feel like we’ve already done that. We’re already thinking about what our halftime shows are going to be for the fall.”

The band will do three different halftime shows in the fall, according to Richardson.

“We have six home games, usually,” Richardson said. “We don’t want the home crowd to see the same shows more than twice. That gets old. We have a pregame show that’s the same each week but we’re already thinking about what we’re going to do for a show and the students can’t wait.”

Just like the football team, UTPB’s marching band hasn’t been around for very long, starting in 2016.

From there, the band has grown. This spring, Richardson says they have 75 members.

“It’s interesting because I think if there is a silver lining to this whole COVID situation, it’s the enrollment of UTPB is actually up,” Richardson said. “I don’t know the numbers but it’s up enough to where the band grew. I know right now I have more students signed up for the band in February than I did last year in April. For whatever reason, students are choosing UTPB and choosing to be in band earlier than they have before. I still expect a late surge in April and May for students that will come in.”

Kirk, who’s seen UTPB’s band continue to build, is excited to see the direction the program is going in.

“We have 75 kids and that’s phenomenal,” Kirk said. “That’s 75 kids that are like-minded and want to do something and give back. It feels really good when you have a bunch of like-minded individuals come together and love what they do. I’m curious to see where it goes from here.”