  • March 4, 2021

UTPB announces plans for fall - Odessa American: UTPB

UTPB announces plans for fall

Posted: Thursday, March 4, 2021 3:19 pm

UTPB announces plans for fall

The University of Texas Permian Basin in a news release detailed optimism that starting in fall 2021, the campus will be able to return to the pre-COVID experience.

The increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccinations, along with decreasing cases and hospitalizations in the area, allow the university to plan for a fall semester that is much closer to the traditional UTPB experience.

That means more on-campus, face-to-face classes; additional events and celebrations; and a fuller array of on-campus services.

UTPB will continue to closely monitor the pandemic over the spring and summer, and some COVID protocols may still be needed.

Here’s what current and future students can expect:

>> The fall semester will feature in-person learning, along with the same high-quality online learning the university has always offered. UTPB will continue to leverage technology and innovative teaching methods when needed–which will allow the university to pivot quickly if public health circumstances change.

>> Campus services, activities and events: While details of specific services, activities, and events are still to be determined, the university will return to typical occupancy in campus housing for students.

All campus-dining options will also be available for students, faculty and staff.

UTPB also expects to have a robust and engaging schedule of campus events, including welcome events for students, athletics competitions and student organization events.

Many other services—such as the Student Activity Center and Campus Recreation and Fitness Programs — will resume normal operations under appropriate public health guidelines.

Virtual campus services and office hours have been effective and well received and will remain available to accommodate student needs.

UTPB’s fall planning is still in the early stages, but they are confident that the Falcon community can enjoy a vibrant and engaging campus this fall. Plans will be updated in the coming months.

