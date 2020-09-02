UT Chancellor tours UTPB

With the University of Texas Permian Basin opening for fall classes last week, University of Texas System Chancellor J.B. Milliken toured the Odessa campus Wednesday to see what that looks like.

Milliken said he had been traveling around the state for the last week or two to see how campuses prepared for opening in the midst of COVID-19 and what kind of logistical changes are in place. He was heading to UT San Antonio after UTPB.

“... I’ve been pleased. I’ve been pleased in the spring and the summer with how each of our institutions has stepped up and done the most comprehensive planning for how they can do two things: One is to open in a way that will keep things as safe and healthy as possible for our students, staff, faculty and visitors; and the second, very important, is to continue to offer high quality education to Texans and others who depend on it and expect it. We’ve learned that people want to be together students want to be together to learn, so we are creating environments here at UTPB and across the system where we can do this in the safest way possible. The students can be together; they wear masks; they socially distance; they take most of their courses with at least some online component — many of them completely online. But there’s still a social and engagement component which is important to higher education.”

Milliken said he talked to some students, student government leaders, attended a class, see the new kinesiology building and been briefed by UTPB President Sandra Woodley and her team about the things they’re experiencing now and how they prepared for the fall.

“I was impressed by it and I think that they’re doing a terrific job,” Milliken said.

He said every classroom was configured differently so students are physically distanced and they are equipped with technology so faculty and students have a choice about whether to teach or learn online.

“Before last March,” Milliken said, “less than 20 percent of our faculty had taught online. Now the answer is 100 percent. so this has been a rapid change. We’re more prepared for it this fall because we had the spring and the summer. Many faculty took courses and upskilled their ability to use the technology, whereas in March we flipped in a week’s time so (there was) very little preparation time. But now there is. I’ve been impressed. I talked to students today about their experience and I think to a person they would tell you they’re glad to be together and they’re glad to be back on campus, even though much of the experience is remote.”

He added that a lot has been done to reconfigure housing and food service so that there aren’t long lines to pick up food.

The past week or so, Milliken said they have been learning about a $5, 15-minute saliva test for COVID.

“The federal government has purchased right now all of those available tests —150 million of them — and they’re going to be made available for educational institutions, so we’re still working with the federal and state government. It will be distributed through the state, most likely ... on how we can have access to those inexpensive reliable and easy to take tests at campuses such as UTPB,” he said.

Although no one can make a prediction, Milliken said he expects the spring semester to look very much like the fall semester.

“It’s pretty clear that the wide availability of a vaccine, even under the most ambitious estimates, will be early in the next year so we need to plan as if we’re going to operate exactly the same in the spring. If there’s a change, terrific. Maybe people won’t have to wear masks as much and they can eat lunch together more often and have a sort of more typical classroom experience, but right now we’re going to plan as if we’re operating like we are this fall,” he said.

Athletic departments, particularly the one at UT Austin, are hurting.

“We saw the news today that at UT Austin they had a significant reduction in numbers of employees and on salary reductions for coaches and others. That is the most successful athletic department in the nation in terms of revenue generation. So when you see that happening at the most successful in the nation there’s going to be an impact on every single institution. Now I guess the paradox here is it may be less at some institutions that don’t generate quite as much revenue because they haven’t sustained their operations on the basis of ticket sales and television sales. ... We’re going to see an impact on almost everything we do. And of course in Texas, not only are we still in the midst of dealing with this pandemic, which has had a significant economic effect, but the oil and gas industry in Texas which is so important to the University of Texas System and the whole state will have an additional continuing impact as we go into the legislative session,” Milliken said.

Sarbagya Malla, president of the student body at UTPB, said hearing from the chancellor was a wonderful opportunity. He said they talked about what they are working on and he felt they connected on some points.

Malla, a senior with a double major in computer science and math, said there was a side of him that was super worried about coming back to campus because of the number of cases of coronavirus.

“But realizing how Dr. Woodley and her team have been working super hard every day, every night, to make sure the virus does not get out of hand made me feel comfortable coming back to campus,” Malla said.

Milliken’s interview with the media also made him feel better, particularly the testing measures that may be in the works.

He said his peers have “a small concern” about the virus, which is understandable but when “they realize what every single university has been working on from reducing the amount of students in a classroom to changing the class structure from in person to online. or hybrid, I think the students are more comfortable coming back to campus.”

Even though a lot of the instruction is online, Malla said he feels he’s getting his money’s worth.

“I don’t know if a lot of people agree with me, but there as a student I believe that I am more responsible for my studies ... We’ve been having Microsoft Teams classes which have been very helpful because the professors are taking an extra step to help out students, answering phone calls, answering emails after hours so they have been helpful,” Malla said.

He added that he couldn’t put into words how appreciative he is to the professors who have gone the extra mile for students.

“... I’m really thankful for them and I’m pretty sure all the students are thankful for them. I’ve heard from my peers and everyone how the professors have been reaching out to them because the professors have a lot going on with themselves, but them being open to taking the extra step and doing so is really nice of them,” Malla said.

Woodley said she is humbled by the support UTPB has received from the UT System during this crisis.

“... The chancellor has been very attentive to the needs of all the institutions and I think the board of regents has as well, so we do appreciate him taking the time to come and really view the campus and talk to the students. He was particularly interested in spending time with students and we’ve got some great ones, so we were happy to show them off,” Woodley said.

Vice President of Student Affairs and Leadership Becky Spurlock said Milliken asked questions about things that are important to students and shined a light on the importance of service, support and retention for students. “He asked about our diversity inclusion initiatives. He asked about our food pantry. He asked about our emergency services. He wanted to know how we’re supporting students’ mental health. He asked really insightful questions that let me know how tuned in he is as a chancellor to the things that really matter and make a difference in the student experience. I’m very grateful for that,” Spurlock said.