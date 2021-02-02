Students will get hands-on experience

Last week, the Blackstone Charitable Foundation announced the expansion of its Blackstone LaunchPad student entrepreneurship programming from two to eight campuses in the University of Texas System, including UTPB, helping bring the initiative’s network resources to a more diverse set of students.

Ryan Peckham, from the college of business at UTPB, spoke more about the Blackstone LaunchPad in a panel discussion that took place Tuesday at the D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center on campus and how it will allow students to expand their ideas outside of the classroom by utilizing the network.

“It’s really about bringing entrepreneurship to the student level,” Peckham said. “To give them opportunities to learn how to grow a business, start a business. It’s really about allowing them a space they can meet and discuss different businesses and ideas and providing them with the resources and the network that will make that happen.”

The $5 million expansion is designed to give more students critical access to resources opportunities and mentorship.

Other universities in the system that will be given access includes University of Texas-El Paso, UT Rio Grande Valley, UT San Antonio, UT Medical Branch and UT Southwestern.

The University of Texas at Austin and UT Dallas have been LaunchPad sites since 2016.

What excites Peckham the most about Blackstone LaunchPad is that UTPB will be one of 30 institutions in the world that have it.

“It’s a big deal for us,” Peckham said. “The network, if you go to our website, the schools that have this, it’s made a noticeable difference, not only with their student body but their communities because when students learn about entrepreneurship, they learn much more than what they’re major teaches them. Whether they want to learn how to start a business or surrounded by people interested in that, this is going to get them the perfect place to meet and interact with people like them. The business community can come in and speak to them and nurture them. It’s an exciting environment for them to learn in.”

The Blackstone Charitable Foundation established LaunchPad in 2008 and partnered with Techstars eight years later to provide participants with access to its network of more than 10,000 mentors, invitations to signature events like Startup Week and Startup Weekend.

With Future Founders, Blackstone LaunchPad provides a seasonal eight-week fellowship during which student founders receive $5,000 in grant funding to support their time advancing their ventures as well as access to workshops and advisor networks.

The Blackstone LaunchPad network has experts who can help them specifically for the type of business that they’re trying to start,” Peckham said. “It gives us a good leg up on other institutions or entrepreneurial programs who don’t have that network to tie into.”

It may have only been a week since the announcement of the Blackstone LaunchPad expansion in the UT System but Peckham is already encouraged by the high level of interest from students in the program. He reiterated that it’s not just for business majors either.

“It’s for anybody who’s interested,” Peckham said. “We have a lot of students. We haven’t been able to be public with this yet and there’s already trickling of interests and it’s amazing how many of our students have already started a business, are business owners who are going to school, without any publicity, so it’s an exciting place for them to find somebody.”

Peckham added that they’ve already had a big outreach of people from around the community who’ve volunteered to come and speak or have students visit their businesses and see how it works.

“That’s the best support that the community can provide and allowing our students to learn from them,” Peckham said. “It’s been great because this area is very entrepreneurial so this allows our students to tie into that at the source. I think it’s going to be a great place and become of the main hubs on the campus.”

The new venture is one of many that will make up the university’s new innovation and workforce initiatives.

Other projects include renovations to the library to include innovation spaces that will be a part of it and where the LaunchPad from Blackstone will take place.

“We’re thankful for the Blackstone Foundation who has supported the LaunchPad by Techstars that will connect our students with the applied research innovative experience,” UTPB President Sandra Woodley said at the start of the discussion.