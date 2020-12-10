Research centers formed at UTPB

University of Texas Permian Basin is going all in on research with three new centers focused on biomedical research, natural resources and a cyber center.

Scott McKay, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said the biomedical research center with Xuemin Xu and Mei-Zhen Cui specialize in research into heart disease, stroke, ALS and Alzheimer’s disease.

The Natural Resource Center provides contracting, consulting, method development, services and collaborative research project opportunities between UTP, regional industry and stakeholders.

McKay said the NRC includes chemists, biologists and geologists. “And of course they specialize in geologic and chemical issues, analytical issues; those kind of things,” he said.

Third newest center is the UTPB cyber center. It will provide the infrastructure for the university to train hundreds of cyber professionals in cybersecurity, privacy, computer science, network administration and security, machine learning, software engineering/development and data science. The center will provide programming at the certificate, associate, bachelor and master’s level to supply the workforce and collaborate with industry to help West Texas thrive and attract technical professionals, information from UTPB says.

McKay said the advantage to having the centers is it provides a critical mass of expertise and resources and helps deliver a message, “branding if you will.”

“Of course, our faculty all do research but by individual. You can’t package that, so each center has a theme and a part of not only research and academics, but it also has a theme to help industry and economic development issues,” McKay said.

“By having those three themes, we sort of converge the resources to a critical mass. Then of course, there’s a lot of operational/logistic advantages to having a center. We don’t end up doing everything over and over again for resource support, administrative report; that kind of thing. We only have to do it one time. Just like anything else, we have to build stuff. We have to do invoices. That’s not stuff I need them doing. We need to build an infrastructure for that,” he added.

He said a lot of workforce certificates have been added and some of those are online.

“… A lot of folks like me went to school a long time ago before there was data science. And if I was an IT professional, I may have to come back and get a certificate. We developed several certificates. For instance we have undergraduate certificates in cybersecurity and we also have graduate certificates in cybersecurity and data science. We’re actually coming out with many more certificates …,” McKay said.

He added that another six to eight certificates are coming up in computer science and information technology for workforce development.

Although the biomedical research center won’t be as public facing as the natural resource center or cybersecurity, its research is top notch, McKay said.

“It’s a way for us to outward face to industry the things we can help them with, especially both of those with what we call applied research whether we’re helping them with a problem or whether we’re helping them do applied research, writing grant whatever it is,” he added.

They can also help find and fix a problem or help with training.

“We have graduate and undergraduate students that we can engage in these projects, so it’s a win-win. These kids can get real-world experience working on these applied projects …,” McKay said.

Mei-Zhen Cui, co-director of the UTPB Biomedical Research Center, is working on causes of cardiovascular disease and her husband, center director Xuemin Xu, is working on neurodegenerative disease research.

Xu’s current research includes studying the pathological roles of presenilins and its associated protein PSAP in Alzheimer’s disease and in ALS. The goal of his research is to determine the normal functions of these genes in neuron development including differentiation and survival, and the pathological role of these genes in Alzheimer’s disease and ALS using molecular and cellular approaches and animal models, the UTPB website said.

Cui’s research focuses on molecular mechanisms underlying vascular diseases, such as atherosclerosis, restenosis and thrombosis. Specifically, the website said, Cui investigates vascular diseases caused by aberrant signaling mechanisms, including extracellular molecule interaction with cell membrane receptors, signal transduction pathways, gene expression and protein modification. She integrates molecular, cellular and genetic approaches to discover the mechanisms that control the progression of atherothrombotic vascular disease.

Cui said the research center has seven to eight people now working on medical research.

Cui said they have several faculty members collaborating and they get help from each other and UT System support.

She said they have purchased a lot of equipment already and have hired several people.

“So far no one knows we are doing this kind of very good research, so if we other people know that some people may be interested in donating support. … ,” Cui said.

She hopes one day to have a PhD program.

UTPB senior Samatha Gallegos is majoring in biology with a chemistry minor. She works in Xu’s lab. She intends to become a cardiac surgeon and said the research is really helping her.

“I love it,” Gallegos said. “I think it’s amazing.”

She said she never expected to be able to work in a lab like the one at the Biomedical Research Center at a local university.

“I didn’t even know that this existed. I wish I found Dr. Xu a lot earlier in my undergraduate career. I would have been here since I was a freshman. I took molecular biology and I really loved it. I’ve always wanted to go to medical school. Everything here is putting that to good use and it’s really making more well rounded, I feel like.”