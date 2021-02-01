Renowned slam poet, professor to speak

University of Texas Permian Basin graduate and now professor at Southern Utah University Julie McCown and Javon Johnson, poet, orator, professor and activist, will be the main speakers for UTPB’s African-American Read-In Feb. 5.

The event will be virtual from 11 a.m. to noon over Microsoft Teams. “Elevating Black Voices Through Centuries: UTPB’s Sixth Annual African American Read-In” is the title of the live interactive come-and-go event. It will be presented free of charge.

A limited number of university students will be able to attend the videoconference, with free lunch vouchers provided. Attendees will need to wear face masks and practice social distancing, the release stated.

The event was organized by Myra Salcedo, senior lecturer in the Literature and Languages Department at UTPB, and Rebecca Babcock, director of Undergraduate Research at UTPB. Babcock gives the credit to Salcedo, however. Babcock said the read-in will jump from the early 1700s to today.

McCown has multiple publications to her credit, a news release stated.

“While working on a project in a graduate course taught by Dr. Cedric May in fall 2011 at The University of Texas at Arlington, I discovered a previously unknown and unpublished poem by Jupiter Hammon. Together with Dr. May, we visited Yale University’s Manuscripts and Archives to see the poem in person and begin authenticating,” McCown said in the release.

McCown researched the works of Hammon, believed by scholars to have been the first African American to have published a poem (1761) in America, New York, the release said.

“McCown’s discovery was a definite game changer as is depicted another perspective of Hammon as being more than an acquiescent slave,” said Myra Tatum Salcedo, senior lecturer in the Literature and Languages Department at UTPB.

Johnson is director of African American and African Diaspora Studies in the Department of Interdisciplinary, Gender, and Ethnic Studies at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. He has written two books and appeared on “United Shades of America with Kamau Bell on CNN,” and co-wrote the documentary “Crossover,” presented on Showtime. Johnson is globally known for his poems “cuz he’s black” (with millions of views on YouTube) and “Black and Happy” from his book Ain’t Never Been Nothing But Black.

Johnson will present oratory beginning at noon from his poems. The national Slam Poetry Champion will offer tips on creating advocating for civil rights and performing slam poetry.

The event is presented by the UTPB Literature and Languages Department, the UTPB Success Center and the Odessa Arts. Babcock said the read-in has gotten larger each year.

The most recent one featured Nathan Richardson portraying Frederick Douglass. Babcock said about 150 people attended and students really loved the historic interpretation.

She said Salcedo, who earned her doctorate from UT Arlington, had a connection with Cedric May, the main scholar on Jupiter Hammon.

McCown, who is an assistant professor of English and Early American Literature at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah, got her bachelor’s degree in literary studies from the University of Texas at Dallas, her master’s in English from UTPB and her doctorate from UT Arlington.

“It is so exciting to me. It just shows how exciting research in the humanities can be that a graduate student can discover a poem that is so historically significant that’s just been sitting in an archive literally for hundreds of years and nobody knew it was there,” Babcock said.

“Julie’s going to speak about the importance of archival research what it was like to do this kind of archival research,” Babcock said. “Frankly, we’re hoping to get the students excited (about) humanities research and see that there are still things to be discovered. It’s not like we already know everything, especially with everything so focused on the computer. There are materials and papers and archives that are just in boxes somewhere in an archive and no one's gone through it, maybe even no one’s even opened the box in 50 years. So there’s so much great research that can be done in the humanities. We want to encourage students to get involved.”

For more information, contact co-chairs Myra Tatum Salcedo at salcedo_m@utpb.edu or Rebecca Babcock at babcock_r@utpb.edu.