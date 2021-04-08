Public-private core partnership unveiled

Texas Tech University and Premier Oilfield Group officials on Thursday unveiled the co-branding of the Texas Tech Core Repository Powered by Premier Oilfield Group, commemorating the public-private partnership.

The building housing the core samples is at 503 S. Marienfeld St. in Midland.

The partnership allows Texas Tech researchers and students direct access to Premier Oilfield Group’s laboratory space and team and makes Texas Tech’s core sample repository more accessible to researchers around the world. The repository is a collection of 230,000 samples originally collected by ExxonMobil and gifted to the university in 2019.

As if to signal the significance, Tech brought along the Masked Rider for the occasion.

Premier Oilfield CEO Randal Wichuk said the partnership will enhance geoscience research, innovation and exploration across the Permian Basin region.

“Premier, over the last five years, has been focused on the generation and sharing of our high-quality fluid and rock data. About four years ago, we were very fortunate to acquire the Midland sample library, which is a repository of close to 700,000 rock, core and cutting samples from oil and gas wells all over the United States, but most of those are from here in the Permian,” Wichuk said.

“We then spent the next few years generating spec data and funding the development of an online search engine and marketplace we call datastak. Datastak has allowed the oil and gas experts to locate samples and access data for both commercial and research purposes. As a part of this partnership, Premier will import Texas Tech core repository data onto our online platform called datastak, which will then be used to manage, curate, provide a marketplace for this data. The data can then be used to perform analysis for academic and commercial purposes,” he added.

Premier has committed to support two undergraduate scholarships and one graduate-level scholarship in the area of geoscience over the next five years, Wichuk said.

“In addition, we’ll be providing Texas Tech faculty and student researchers access to Premier’s sample library, our datastak platform, use of our cutting-edge laboratory facilities, including the one here in Midland, and collaboration on research for future publications. We’ve also committed to the donation of research-grade laboratory equipment to the faculty of geoscience, which will either be located here in Midland or on the main campus in Lubbock,” Wichuk said.

University of Texas Permian Basin geosciences chair Michael Zavada brought some colleagues with him to the event.

“As they said, this is a big deal for the region, This resource, this asset for Texas Tech is not just going to be valuable now for oil and gas exploration,” but for the future, Zavada said.

“… What they’re doing is taking large amounts of data and they’re making it available to industry, to students, to a variety of other people and that opens up all new kinds of doors for analysis of that data and actually visualizing what it looks like underground basically,” Zavada added.

Zavada said they are aiming to develop a memorandum of understanding with Texas Tech to use the cores here.

“We’ve already started talking to people from Premier about including our cores in the database as well. So we’ll be talking with our administrators to see how we can make that happen with a similar arrangement that Texas Tech has with premier,” Zavada said.