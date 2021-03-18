Program aims to improve engineering outcomes

With a view to increasing enrollment, graduation rates retaining and recruiting and retain students, the University of Texas Permian Basin College of Engineering has started a new initiative called EM-STEP.

The acronym stands for Engineering Minority Student Engagement Project. Established in October 2020 with help from a three-year $750,000 U.S. Department of Education grant, EM-STEP also aims to engage, mentor and tutor students.

The University of Texas Permian Basin is a minority serving institution that includes a large percentage of Hispanic students. The Permian Basin region has a 58 percent Latino population, the information said. Retention rates for the College of Engineering students at UTPB were in the range of 50 to 70 percent during 2014 to 2018 period.

EM-STEP offers a Saturday Academy, peer led group, professional lecture series, freshman seminar and summer research projects.

Four courses that students struggle with, withdraw, take incomplete from, or fail are Fundamentals of Electric Circuit Analysis, Engineering Mechanics: Statics and Dynamics, Introduction to Fluid Mechanics and Introduction to Thermodynamics, information from UTPB says.

Students in these courses are from four engineering disciplines of chemical, electrical, mechanical and petroleum engineering. The courses are being taught in the Saturday Academy and 20 students are working as peer group leaders.

The peer group leaders are basically peer mentors.

“We have hired a whole bunch of peer mentors. Peer mentors will contact the people who need help,” said Mohsin Jamali, professor and acting department chair in the Department of Electrical Engineering. “We assign each peer mentor five students. They work virtually or in person throughout the semester and basically they will help them in that particular course, plus any other thing they have a concern with.”

Motivating lectures are being offered in the professional lecture series and an eight-week summer research project also is offered.

Jamali and Sepehr Arbabi, acting chair of the chemical engineering department, said the program is unique to the College of Engineering and in the country as a whole.

“We are trying to address every aspect that will help the retention of the students in the college. We collect participation and progress data and then showcase the results with the aim of improving the outcome …,” Arbabi said.