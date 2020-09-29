Pop up is women’s suffrage exhibit

With the aim of creating awareness and marking the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, the history and art departments at University of Texas Permian Basin have created a pop up exhibit.

The display will be able to go to any of the Ector County ISD campuses or any other community organization that would like it.

The amendment gave women the right to vote, but not African American women, Ana Martinez-Catsam, professor of history and chair of the Department of History at UTPB, said.

The history department put together a display that celebrates the suffrage movement that is on display at the Mesa Building.

Then the art and history departments acquired the National Archives Rightfully Hers and the Smithsonian’s Her Story exhibit.

The History Department obtained the National Archives “Rightfully Hers” popup exhibit and created a suffrage display case to accompany the popup exhibit.

The suffrage display case is located in the Mesa Building. “When Chris Stanley of the Arts Department received the Smithsonian’s ‘Her Story’ poster exhibit, he and I decided to combine the ‘Rightfully Hers’ pop-up and ‘Her Story’ posters to create a joint exhibit celebrating the suffrage movement currently at the library,” Martinez-Catsam said in an email.

National Archives is closed (museums, research rooms, and their libraires), but the Smithsonian has gradually been reopening with restricted operation due to COVID.

“... We combined those together and right now it’s on display in the Dunagan Library at UTPB. We thought this was a fantastic way to expose our students to this incredible story,” Martinez-Catsam said. “The majority of our students have never been to the Smithsonian or to the National Archives and this is one way to bring that to them, especially now since both the Smithsonian and the National Archives are closed because of COVID.”

In conversations with Associate Professor of Art Chris Stanley, Martinez-Catsam said given the importance of the exhibits it would be good to share them with a wider audience.

“... We want to bring these exhibits to the community and the best way to do that is through our local schools, so we’re reaching out to the schools to send them this exhibit ...,” she said.

The first stop is expected to be Odessa High School where it will stay for a week.

“Our hope is that every week this exhibit travels to a different school for our community,” so they can see this celebration of the struggle of women and all their accomplishments.

The year 1920 was not only when the 19th Amendment was ratified, Martinez-Catsam said, but it was the first time that women were allowed to vote in a presidential election.

Martinez-Catsam said there have always been barriers for African American and Hispanic women, for example, when it came to voting.

“States created they called it legal ways to disenfranchise with the poll tax, white primaries ... violence and intimidation ...,” she said.

According to the Texas Politics Project website, the “white primary,” [was] originally established by internal political party rules and later by state law. The basic idea was to explicitly prohibit non-whites (African Americans primarily, but also Mexican Americans in south Texas) from joining the Democratic Party or participating in its the primary elections.”

“Because the Democratic Party dominated the political systems of all the Southern states after Reconstruction, its state and local primary elections usually determined which candidate would ultimately win office in the general election,” the site said.

Martinez-Catsam said the exhibit includes images and some stories and notes that the struggle continues.

Stanley said this is part of the university’s ongoing work with the Smithsonian program, “Museums on Main Street.”

And it “has resulted in our participation with another incredible Smithsonian education program called ‘SITES.’ This program provides for smaller intensely focused poster exhibits that we can use both on and off campus. I am excited that we can bring this first show on the 19th Amendment to the students at UTPB, and several area high schools. Both Ana Martinez-Catsam and I see this program continuing well into the future,” Stanley said in a text message.

In the spring, Martinez-Catsam said, another exhibit will be displayed about the World War II internment campus.

“We decided to do that as a traveling exhibit, as well. It’s going to house first at UTPB for our students; then we’re hoping that it circulates just like the 19th Amendment suffrage exhibit,” she said.

Martinez-Catsam noted that the access to the Smithsonian exhibits stemmed from an exhibit that history professor Derek Catsam and Stanley organized a couple of years ago called Hometown Heroes.

Since then, Martinez-Catsam said, they’ve established a relationship with the Smithsonian. They can also keep the pop up exhibit.

If any school or organization would like to display the exhibit, they can contact history@utpb.edu or martinez_a@utpb.edu.