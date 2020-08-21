New UTPB vice president likes West Texas already

Everywhere P.J. Woolston has gone in his university roles, he’s always had fun and he expects University of Texas Permian Basin to be no different.

Woolston is the new vice president of enrollment management. At UTPB, Woolston oversees admissions and financial aid. He also will be a key partner in the university’s efforts to increase enrollment and student success, working with student success teams, deans, department chairs, and faculty to target program growth and support high-touch efforts, a news release said.

Most recently, Woolston was at a private school, Marian University, in Indianapolis where he created the enrollment management division. Under his leadership, the school saw growth of more than 20 percent in six years, the release said. Marian has about 3,500 students.

“There are two draws here. For one, I’ve always wanted to be at a school that’s focused on access, affordability, diversity and inclusion. UTPB is all of that,” Woolston said.

He added that UTPB’s mission is very much what he’s been looking for.

“I’ve been really impressed with the leadership, too, because they really drive everything the university does with that focus in mind and just for the entire region and the community, increasing the socioeconomic status of people and really helping people grow. That’s exactly what I’ve always wanted to do,” Woolston said.

He added that there is a strong personal draw, too.

“Because my wife was born and raised in Texas in the Houston area, so we’ve never been close to family in almost 20 years of marriage,” he said. “My parents were military. They just retired a year ago and they retired to Houston, too … I never thought I’d be able to find a school that is as mission-driven as UTPB is and also this close to so much family. It’s just the perfect storm for all of that stuff.”

Being a military brat, Woolston said he has lived all over. He was born in the Salt Lake City, Utah, area. He and his family lived in California, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

“My parents didn’t move overseas until I was out of the house, but I don’t really have roots. The only roots I have are in Texas because that’s where my wife’s entire family is and especially with my parents there now,” Woolston said.

Woolston earned a bachelor’s degree in French from Brigham Young University; a master’s in music from the University of Michigan where he played the bassoon, and earned his doctorate in education from the University of Southern California.

He worked in admissions as a student.

“When I was looking for my first job out of college, circumstance led me to Cincinnati State, which was a technical and community college, and that’s really where I started thinking about mission, access and affordability ...,” Woolston said.

One thing led to another and he realized he was having fun — something he didn’t expect.

“At first I was just an admissions counselor and then to be involved with financial aid and then getting involved with enrollment planning and working with the different faculty and all the programs … You do more and more and it gets more rewarding,” he said.

Woolston said Marian was a standalone private school, as opposed to UTPB which is part of the UT System. He added that it’s exciting place to be because UTPB has such great reach.

“One thing that I really love about the leadership there is President (Sandra) Woodley is talking about doubling the number of graduates here in the next 10 to 15 years and when a lot of schools that talk about that they’re trying to steal market share,” but not UTPB, he said.

“Where UTPB is and what President Woodley wants to do, we’re really talking about doubling the number of degrees in the community. That’s much more impactful and powerful. That raises the society so much more than just getting the same number of students and having them come to your school instead,” he added.

In talking about affordability, Woolston said Odessa has a number of ways to go after high school from Odessa College to Midland College and UTPB. He said the area is so large and when students go away sometimes they find it’s not the experience they wanted and they come home.

“One of the things I really want to explore is how can we sort of open the doors so that you don’t necessarily have to come in as a first-year student straight out of high school, but at any point that you realize this could actually work out for me you can still come to UTPB and still get what you need,” Woolston said.

Woodley also is happy to have Woolston aboard.

“We are so fortunate to welcome such an accomplished leader to UTPB. With more than 20 years of experience, P.J. will guide us through the important work ahead. UT Permian Basin is committed to growing enrollment and we know Dr. Woolston is the right person to help us reach our goals,” Woodley said in a statement.

Woolston, interviewed before he arrived in Odessa, started playing the bassoon in high school and played “a lot” in college.

“At one point that was maybe going to be my career option and one thing led to another and I ended up not doing that, but I have been playing since. I play with an orchestra here (in Indianapolis) and my wife is actually an opera singer. She works with the opera here, so we’ve been performing together for years and years and years. That’s something that both of us really want to do when we get there is plug into the music scene and be involved playing and singing. She wants to teach as well,” Woolston said.

He and his wife, Rachelle, have four children.

“She teaches private voice lessons and she sings in a whole bunch of ways. She’s sung with chorale, on stage with opera. She’s actually an actress. She’s done a lot of theater. Our kids are into music, theater and art, riding bikes and sports,” he said.

Woolston added that he is a bicyclist also.

“We love everywhere we’ve ever been. We’ve just had so much fun, so we’re really excited about getting down there. …,” he added.