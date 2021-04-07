  • April 7, 2021

More STEM options emerge - Odessa American: UTPB

More STEM options emerge

Posted: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 8:15 pm

Odessa American

Ector County ISD and UTPB STEM Academy are in discussions for a partnership that would launch in August 2022.

Meanwhile, STEM Superintendent Shannon Davidson has another proposal.

Because the STEM Academy facilities weren’t seen as sustainable, in May 2019, University of Texas Permian Basin President Sandra Woodley formed a task force made up of parents, teachers, staff and students to work with the university and the STEM advisory board.

She has said back then that the university has had to spend “quite a bit of money” patching up the portable buildings the school is in and she didn’t know how many years the buildings would remain viable because they weren’t meant for long-term use.

According to a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said the district may resume the path toward a bond issue in 2022 and the University of Texas Permian Basin STEM would be part of that.

UTPB Chief of Staff/Executive Director of Communication Tatum Hubbard said the next step will be a survey for feedback on Tuesday’s presentations with the goal of making some decisions before June.

The negotiations would also have to include the UT System.

Through Senate Bill 1882, the contract would be for a minimum of three years and maximum of 10. After the end of the term, they could renegotiate for another term if they want to continue, ECISD Associate Superintendent of Student and Support Services Alicia Syverson said.

Syverson said UTPB STEM would be have authority and autonomy to keep what it’s doing and keep its staff.

STEM Superintendent Shannon Davidson presented another option focusing on blended learning where most things would remain the same. Davidson said they would keep the learning model and all current students would remain STEM students and the school would grow its online population. Davidson added that the employees would stay.

She said there were facility funds available through a Texas Education Agency charter allotment.

Davidson said the end goal is to move out of the portables on campus and into permanent facilities.

During COVID, Davidson said the school has learned to give options to families. On the learning loss brought on by COVID, Davidson said with great teachers they did a great job making up for that lost learning. Davidson said the students are right where they need to be now.

