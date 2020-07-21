International students breathe relief, able to remain at UTPB

The Trump administration’s decision to rescind a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic will make things easier for a handful of UTPB students.

“The change in guidance means that international students who opt to take online classes won’t risk deportation from the U.S. related to their academics,” said Dr. Rebecca Spurlock, UTPB’s vice president for student affairs and leadership.

Just to make sure there are no problems, Spurlock advises international students to check in with Diana Ortiz, UTPB’s program manager for international student support, before the start of the fall semester.

“She will work with students and their advisors to make sure their classes are arranged in the way that works best for the student,” Spurlock said of Ortiz. “We also have a team of three Designated School Officials (DSOs) who issue the necessary paperwork for international students. Diana is one of the DSOs and can help students who need their I-20 or other paperwork.”

Spurlock said UTPB has about 125 international students, 85 of whom use the F-1 visa status that was affected by the government’s directive of July 6. The change in direction was announced at the start of a hearing in a federal lawsuit in Boston brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. That was one of eight federal lawsuits filed in challenge to the July 6 announcement.

“Our International Student team is working individually with international students to help them plan their schedule based on their needs,” Spurlock said. “Some international students will choose to come to campus, others may not be able to because of travel restrictions or concerns about COVID-19. We will be able to accommodate them in either situation and help them make progress towards their degree.”

Spurlock said UTPB’s international students come from all over the world and study a variety of disciplines.

“We have students from South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and North America,” she said. “In terms of countries, we have the largest number of students from Brazil.

“Many international students study business, computer science, and engineering related majors.”

Spurlock said UTPB will offer both in-person and online classes this fall, adding that some classes are offered exclusively online.

“The university has offered online classes for many years,” she said. “This fall, we will offer face-to-face classes, hybrid classes, and online classes.

“There are specific programs that offer only online classes. Prior to COVID-19, international students were limited to take one three-hour online course per term, so international students mostly take face-to-face classes. When colleges moved to online classes last spring due to the pandemic, international students were allowed to remain in the U.S. while their courses moved online. Now that the practice is being extended, international students will have flexibility to continue their studies in a variety of circumstances.”