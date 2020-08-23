Human Performance Center poised to open

Defying the obstacles of an oil bust and a global pandemic, the D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center has risen out of the ground on the University of Texas Permian Basin campus ready to greet athletes and coaches.

The total project cost for the 63,717-square-foot glass and steel structure is $37 million. The architect is the Smith Group of Dallas. The construction administrator is Vandergriff Group Architects of Midland and the construction manager is Lott Brothers of Austin.

The project received approval from the UT System Board of Regents Sept. 6, 2018, and got its notice to proceed Sept. 10-14, 2018. Substantial completion was reached in mid-August of this year. It also is the first LEED certified project at the UTPB Odessa campus. LEED is a green-certified building designation showing that a building is environmentally sustainable.

“It’s a gem, I would say,” UTPB President Sandra Woodley said. “This is a very highly desirable, high-functioning facility the likes of which really aren’t at many universities. We are really proud to have this state-of-the-art facility that combines both academics and athletics in a way that I think is really important for our community. We do have 16 sports here and we want to grow all of them and we want to become even more competitive year after year in all of our sports.”

The UT Regents this past week gave UTPB approval to create the College of Health Sciences and Human Performance. The college will house the School of Nursing; Department of Kinesiology; Department of Athletic Training; Department of Social Work; Department of Community and Family Health; simulation and learning resource center and clinical labs.

Donna Beuk, the current Dean of Nursing, will be the dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Performance, a news release said.

The college will be primarily housed in the D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center with several new clinical labs that will support state-of-the-art learning. The School of Nursing along with the Simulation and Resource Center will remain in the Mesa Building, the release said.

Woodley added that the university’s 450 student athletes will be able to use the facility, as well as the athletic training and the rehab labs.

“All the students will have access to that for all of their athletic needs, and again, it combines the science and applied research of the faculty with our athletic programs in a way that will serve both of those segments very well,” Woodley said.

Director of Athletics Scott Farmer said he thinks collaboration can now easily exist between applied research and the athletic side.

“That’s what this building provides at a very, very high level. The trend over the last 30 years ... has been that these areas have been separated. Athletics has got its own building over on campus somewhere and they don’t have that collaboration. … Obviously from the athletic standpoint, this is a game changer for us,” Farmer said.

The building features a nearly 9,000-square-foot weight room with logos on all the free weights and other equipment.

The size of the room will allow more athletes to use it at one time. The strength coaches will have offices with glass doors facing the room so they can see what’s going on.

There also is a 150-seat team meeting room/lecture hall and a men’s football-shaped locker room area with 120 lockers. The seats in the lecture hall all have UTPB Falcon logos as do the free weights in the weight room.

The women’s soccer locker room has 24 lockers. There also is an athletic training room with separate hydro-therapy room and 20 coaches’ offices.

Farmer said the facility will help attract student athletes. “You can get stronger in an old, dimly lit, no ventilation weight room under the bleachers, but this one will help recruit the athletes,” Farmer said.

Visited on Aug. 19, the facility had reached substantial completion, but Woodley said there is still work to do. She said it may take a couple of months to bring everything together.

“... But that’s not unusual,” Woodley said.

Classes will be held in the building starting Monday and coaches are already moving, or have moved, in.

“... The academic wing is already welcoming faculty into their offices. They’re moving in even as they continue to work on all of the other pieces,” Woodley added.

Richard Lloyd, assistant professor in the athletic training program, said the athletic training room is all inclusive.

“We want this to look like the environment that you would actually do the athletic training job in and it’s designed to look like a practicing athletic training facility, but we also have the educational (part) so we build theory to practice to reality,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd added that he was able to offer input into how the area came out.

“It’s just exactly what I had envisioned — the athletic training room is superb; the wet room, when it’s done, is going to have real possibilities, not just for athlete care but for doing research as well. The one big tub has all kinds of video cameras in it and we’ll be able to capture that video, and go back and replay it for the athlete so if we’re examining their gait and walking or running, because there’s a treadmill down on the bottom, we’ll be able to visualize it send it to their doctor, or their PTs to show their progress and be able to document their rehab process,” Lloyd said.

He added that UTPB will have capabilities that even some of the upper division universities don’t.

The building’s namesake, Odessa businessman and friend to UTPB Kirk Edwards, said he visited the building last week and said it is beautiful inside and out and “very functional for everyone who gets to use it.”

“I am excited for the athletes, teachers and students that get to be a part of the opening of this amazing facility. At the same time, I am very humbled that the UT Regents, the UTPB administration including both (former UTPB president) Dr. David Watts and Dr. Sandra Woodley, our elected officials (state Rep.) Brooks Landgraf, (state) Sen. Kel Seliger, Rep. Tom Craddick (former Rep. and District Judge) Tryon Lewis and others believed in our community dream of seeing this college and our Odessa campus continue to grow. I could not be more proud to have my family’s name associated with such an amazing facility,” Edwards stated in a text message.