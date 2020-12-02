Healthcare management newest UTPB degree

After a year and a half of planning and going through the approval processes, University of Texas Permian Basin College of Business Professor Bill Fannin’s dream of offering a business administration in healthcare management degree is coming to fruition.

The new degree combines two of the fastest growing industries in the nation, business and healthcare, into one program.

It aims to prepare students for careers in management including hospital or clinic administration, budget or financial officers, patient service specialists, executives, and consultants, information from UTPB says.

The degree will officially launch in the fall, but Dean of the College of Business Steven Beach said interested students can enroll now. The degree plan can be taken entirely online, but students may come to campus if they want.

As part of strategic planning at the university for the past 10 to 15 years officials would ask industry what was needed and healthcare always came up, Fannin said.

“… When I came back to the faculty here about four years ago, five years ago after being in administration and working with the College of Business I started to look at the healthcare management side simply because I was aware earlier of items that had come up in strategic planning,” Fannin added.

He found that healthcare management is one of the fastest growing businesses or industries in the nation.

“And in Texas it’s faster than the national average, and in West Texas it’s faster than it is in Texas,” Fannin said.

He added that that growth rate was from when the population was booming.

“But there’s no sign that our population’s going down a lot, so we’re probably at least at the rate for Texas as a whole,” Fannin said.

Initially, UTPB offered a course or two and then a certificate and it got a good response and grew, Fannin said.

“We started looking at the BBA and found that that was a field where, yes, it was growing. There was still a big difference between the number of jobs predicted by the Texas Workforce Commission and the number who were graduating actually in the field. It was a growth area and also that the growth was going toward the areas of interest that a business school has,” Fannin added.

In recent years, the trend has been toward finance and quality management in health care. There also is the aging of the population and how to efficiently provide more healthcare for the population.

“Those are skills that business schools are good at, so it just kind of grew out of that,” he said.

Beach said the course had been on Fannin’s radar for a while.

“First of all, he had a passion for it. He thought it was important and then he saw that there were other schools that were starting to offer these programs. In addition,” Beach said, “the health care industry was coming along and asking for more folks with more business backgrounds and training …”

When someone graduates with the healthcare management bachelor’s degree, Beach said, they can manage a hospital, a clinic, work in the insurance industry or healthcare policy.

“It’s a four-year degree so if a student discovers their interest in it now, that doesn’t really set a different path for them until they get a little bit deeper into the program where it would make a big difference anyway. But if we have someone who already holds, let’s say a business degree, and wants to come back to the coursework for this as a second baccalaureate degree, probably the sooner they come see us the better,” Beach said.

If you have a bachelor’s degree, he added, the rule is they have to take at least 30 hours to complete a second baccalaureate degree.

“That's a full year, but for a lot of students, it depends on their previous major,” Beach said. “If they had a business degree before then, they might be able to do it in just a couple of semesters and so that’s a quick way for someone to change industries. But someone who has a degree in some other discipline, it would definitely take more than a year but maybe not the full four years, however.”

The number of students in the degree program will drive the number of faculty, Beach said.

“… We have had (the) … good fortune to be able to grow the business faculty recently with the growth of our programs, and if this program does well, I anticipate we’re going to be able to recruit more good faculty to help us grow the program,” he added.

Beach said he doesn’t know how many graduates the degree program will produce, but the Permian Basin has a need for people with those skills.

“Really, I think it is something that will be helpful to Midland and Odessa, and we’ve got the smaller community hospitals spread out from here also that all need some well trained people to come and help run them so hopefully we’ll fill that need,” Beach said.

There is a master’s option through Texas Tech University and UT Health in Houston.

“… In many cases what we have going on with those is someone at UT Health working on their master’s in health policy, so they might want to pick up their MBA. They do that in collaboration with us, essentially. We’ve had a few students who are here and then get the interest in doing the healthcare so they either pursue it with Texas Tech or UT Health,” Beach said.

Fannin said healthcare management is one of the 10 fastest growing majors and it was the fastest growing field in which UTPB did not offer the major.

“I think this is an exciting major for people,” Fannin said.

“I always tell students when they’re looking at their majors, find something that is going to be exciting and interesting, that you’re going to be excited to get up every morning and do for at least 40 hours and usually 50 hours a week, 50 weeks a year for the next 40 to 45 years because that’s what a career is. This is one of those areas and that there will be a lot of people who will like this major.”