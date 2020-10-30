The University of Texas Permian Basin, 4901 E. University Blvd., has scheduled the third annual Halloween Symposium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature literature, lore and more on everything from "The New Coven: Digital Witchcraft in the Age of the Pandemic" to La Llorona, the Weeping Woman of Hispanic folklore. The public is invited to attend. The symposium will be conducted live through Microsoft Teams.