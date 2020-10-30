  • October 30, 2020

Halloween Symposium - Odessa American: UTPB

Halloween Symposium

Posted: Friday, October 30, 2020 1:30 am

Halloween Symposium

The University of Texas Permian Basin, 4901 E. University Blvd., has scheduled the third annual Halloween Symposium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature literature, lore and more on everything from "The New Coven: Digital Witchcraft in the Age of the Pandemic" to La Llorona, the Weeping Woman of Hispanic folklore. The public is invited to attend. The symposium will be conducted live through Microsoft Teams.

The event is free. To join, visit tinyurl.com/yxh37jxq.

For more information, email Myra Salcedo at salcedo_m@utpb.edu.

