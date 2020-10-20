Halloween Symposium coming up

The third annual Halloween Symposium on Literature, Lore and More is scheduled to take place on Halloween, Oct. 31. This year’s theme is ‘Witches, Warlocks, and Wizards.”

Students and scholars will present papers on witches, from La Llorona to Disney from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This videoconference symposium will engage with such presentations as “The New Coven: Digital Witchcraft in the Age of the Pandemic,” as found through TikTok and “baby witches.” For the first time ever, the University will include an international presenter, and will conduct the conference entirely online. Up to 250 people can join through Microsoft Teams.