  • October 20, 2020

Halloween Symposium coming up - Odessa American: UTPB

e-Edition Subscribe

Halloween Symposium coming up

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Link to presentations: https://tinyurl.com/yxh37jxq

Posted: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 4:51 pm

Halloween Symposium coming up oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The third annual Halloween Symposium on Literature, Lore and More is scheduled to take place on Halloween, Oct. 31. This year’s theme is ‘Witches, Warlocks, and Wizards.”

Students and scholars will present papers on witches, from La Llorona to Disney from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This videoconference symposium will engage with such presentations as “The New Coven: Digital Witchcraft in the Age of the Pandemic,” as found through TikTok and “baby witches.” For the first time ever, the University will include an international presenter, and will conduct the conference entirely online. Up to 250 people can join through Microsoft Teams.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 4:51 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
90°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 90°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 63°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 86°/Low 63°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

thursday

weather
High 88°/Low 58°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]