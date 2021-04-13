  • April 13, 2021

Falcon Giving Day coming up - Odessa American: UTPB

Falcon Giving Day coming up

UT Permian Basin will hold its second Falcon Giving Day Wednesday, 24 hours dedicated to online giving.

“We depend on the generosity from donors, alumni, staff, faculty, and the community to meet the needs of our region and help our students. Investing in UT Permian Basin means investing in the future of West Texas,” UT Permian Basin Annual Giving Coordinator Danielle Davila said in a news release.

In 2020, the inaugural year for Falcon Giving Day, nearly $200,000 was raised. Donations came in from alumni, community members, current students, faculty, and staff.

Falcon Giving Day allows donors to choose where their funds are going. Your dollars can be given to the Student Emergency Fund, UTPB Pantry, General Scholarship fund, specific sports teams or departments. No donation is too small, the release said.

“The funds donated during Falcon Giving Day help provide students a sense of relief during difficult times. Sometimes students just need a little extra money for meals or some financial support to pay for one more class. Every dollar counts and makes a difference in our students’ lives,” Davila added.

Everyone is encouraged to visit the Falcon Giving Day page and consider giving a gift of any size on Wednesday, the release said.

