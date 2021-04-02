Falcon Giving Day coming up

The University of Texas Permian Basin’s Falcon Giving Day is coming up April 14.

The virtual 24-hour event was first held amid the pandemic last fall and spotlighted the student emergency fund and the UT Permian Basin food pantry, said Danielle Davila, annual giving and alumni relations coordinator.

Davila said that choice turned out very well because students needed the assistance.

“They were facing all kinds of different hurdles because of COVID-19 ...,” Davila added. “... With this Giving Day, we are still pushing our emergency fund and our pantry, but we’re glad for the opportunity to open up all of the different funds that our community can give to on campus.”

There are roughly 200 Different endowments and scholarships at UTPB, she said.

“There are all kinds of things that people can support, but the general scholarship is a great option. We like to educate people on that. It’s just a good starting point when you want to give to the university to start your giving tradition,” Davila said.

The general scholarship fund and Champions Fund supports scholarships for student athletes are a couple of examples.

“... We want departments to post on their social media about their greatest need, as well. There are so many different things people can give to. We’re advertising the top priorities for the university, but you can give anywhere. Our department, swimming and diving. We’re excited to just educate people. that’s a big part of why we started Falcon Giving Day at UT Permian Basin is we want to educate people about the great things they could give to on campus,” Davila said.

This time there is also a push to grow the program and be a champion for UTPB.

She added that they are specifically asking faculty, staff, students, donors, alumni and the community to do “a few very important things.”

“No. 1 is give back. Make a donation if you’re able to; share on social media. We all know the power of social media and so we have a social media toolkit that we’re going to put on our website that we’ll send out to our community. We’ll put (it)in emails and when you make your donation, or you’re feeling extra influency on social media, share about Falcon Giving Day; like a video; like a post ...,” she said.

If April 14 isn’t the best day, Davila said people can donate before or after. But UTPB would like everyone to give on the designated day.

“...We want to make Falcon Giving Day this awesome philanthropy tradition ...,” she added.

UTPB has 20,000 to 21,000 graduates around the country and world. Davila said she’s looking forward to engaging graduates, as well as current students.

“... We’re asking everyone to give a gift, and whether it’s a $5 gift or a $5,000 gift, every single gift matters. From a student standpoint, I remember being a broke college kid. We want students to know that they can give back and be philanthropic and it doesn’t necessarily have to be a monetary amount. We’re giving them an option to sign up before ... Giving Day, and again, primarily on Falcon Giving Day to sign up to volunteer for something in the community. We’re getting with those organizations,” Davila said.

The website is https://www.utpb.edu/give/givingday.

“People can give online directly there and find out some more information. They can see last year’s efforts, videos (and) important information like that. With it being a primarily online campaign, it’s email, social media, phone calls. We’re really proud that. It’s a grassroots efforts right now. It’s hosted and held within the university, so it’s really nice to get the get the word out,” Davila said.