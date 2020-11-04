Director wants world class program

Todd Dooley, the new athletic director for the University of Texas Permian Basin, made it crystal clear what his priorities will be - creating a world-class athletic program and providing student athletes with a top-notch education.

Dooley, who becomes the University’s third director of athletics, made his comments during a press conference held at the University’s D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center on Wednesday.

“Providing services to our student athletes is paramount,” Dooley said. “We want them to be competitive and successful in sports. But we also want to prepare them for when athletics no longer play a major role in their lives.

“That’s the truest metric of our student’s success. It’s about getting an education, not just a degree.”

Dooley succeeds the popular Scott Farmer, who is retiring after more than 30 years in intercollegiate athletics. Dooley officially took over the reins on Nov. 2.

Farmer developed the university’s athletics program, which includes leading the effort for the construction of the performance center. Under Farmer’s leadership, Falcon athletes have excelled in the classroom as well, University President Sandra Woodley said. This past spring, student athletes averaged a 3.17 GPA, she added.

While Dooley inherits a strong program, he acknowledged there are some challenges ahead. The biggest challenge is navigating an athletic program during COVID-19.

“Collegiate athletics is already complicated,” Dooley said. “But when you add a pandemic it becomes even more so. We’re going to do everything we have to do to protect our athletes, but also everyone on our campus.”

Dooley previously served as the Executive Associate Director of Athletics at the University of Louisiana Monroe since 2016. While at ULM, Dooley ran the day-to-day operations of the department while directly overseeing various administrative units within the department such as facilities, game operations, ticket office, equipment room, compliance, academics and student services.

During his tenure at ULM, Dooley oversaw major improvements to the university’s athletic program, including more than $10 million in capital projects and facility upgrades.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be the director of athletics at UTPB,” Dooley said. “This institution is perched for great things. Our best days are still ahead.”