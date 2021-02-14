COVID leaves fear, anxiety, grief in its wake

Fear, anxiety and grief are just some of the emotions students being trained as counselors are seeing at University of Texas Permian Basin.

Maria Avalos, associate professor, chair of the counseling department and clinic director, said COVID-19 has impacted her department in myriad ways.

“We have a couple of students who have lost three family members — three — since March. One of them was age related …,” Avalos said.

She added that people may not be able to or be too afraid to go see their doctor.

“Then there’s that grief that comes from loss; the loss that you can’t even do some of the rituals; some of the things that we do for the living, whether they be funerals, getting together with family for longer periods of time to grieve with each other. So for some that can be this unresolved kind of grief,” Avalos said.

When people are working at home, the TV may be on and you’re hearing the news and experience vicarious trauma and grief.

By going to work, Avalos said, you can shut that off and take care of the things in your regular life.

Feelings become weighted because of the uncertainty that about whether the information you are receiving is accurate.

Avalos said she has heard some of her students talk about how younger people are starting to get sick and she has to tell them that younger people have been getting sick the whole time.

“… That kind of misinformation, if you will, can create this uncertainty of what this is … is it real? What does it really do and so there is this underlying fear of getting sick, but then you also have the anxiety on top of that of not being able to be isolated, to have unresolved grief and have anxiety.”

Avalos said those are normal responses, but they can seem larger when you can’t deal with them.

Boundaries between work and home life also become blurred because everybody is at home so some people wind up working all the time.

For people who were already suffering from mental health issues, this can play havoc with them. “People with preexisting mental health issues are more vulnerable to more serious mental health issues, to suicide ideation, to relapse for those people who have been successful at keeping their substance use disorders intact,” Avalos said.

There are people who think COVID is just like the regular flu and whoever has it will get over it then there are people who are too afraid to leave their room or their homes out of fear.

“Extremes that can create havoc with relationships with others because of those increased emotions,” she said.

There are people who have experienced job loss and are unable to pay their bills or pay for any of their children’s activities outside the home.

“Then we worry about people who are already predisposed to mental health issues and the impact that they’re experiencing. Some of the research I’ve been reading here lately is that the people who have had COVD have a 20 percent increased (chance) of also developing a more serious mental health issue. On top of being sick, there are these lingering effects that occur,” Avalos said.

There are also people who may have had dormant mental health issues with no indications and now they’ve developed significant mental health issues that they didn’t have before, she said.

At the same time people need more mental health professionals, Avalos said they are decreasing. If there were counselors working at agencies or hospitals, they needed to decrease staff or there just wasn’t enough funding so people were let go.

“Being a mental health professional can be difficult on its best day because people don’t often see you when they’re happy,” she said.

The pandemic’s impact on the economy and jobs also have had a tremendous impact. Avalos said one of the things that has helped people stay enrolled in the program is the school has created ways to support students who have been negatively impacted.

Many of the students are public school teachers. Amanda Owens, a teacher at San Jacinto Junior High School in Midland, is one of them. Owens is going for education counseling and mental health counseling. Once she graduates in December 2021, she will be able to take her certification as a licensed professional counselor.

Owens is in her seventh year of teaching. She taught two years in Odessa at what was Hood Junior High and is now Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School, before moving east.

“… I initially became a teacher because I wanted to be a counselor, but to be a school counselor you have to teach for a minimum of two years,” Owens said. “Once I started teaching, I just fell in love with it so I decided to stay with it. But as the years went on and I just started seeing things and I really wanted to help my students in a more beneficial way.”

She said teachers are limited in what they can do to help students. They can give them resources, but they can’t intervene in their lives.

“… I felt more of a calling to help them more and counseling was the answer to that,” Owens said.

She decided to go into the counseling program and became convinced it was “the road that I’m supposed to be on.”

During the pandemic, Owens said she has seen students lose socialization and has filled out more forms for students to get counseling for depression and for ADHD “and all the other kinds of health disorders that can also come along with that.”

Because she is a teacher and mother of 4 year old (about to be 5) twins, she has limited herself to two classes. Last spring, she took three.

“It takes a good support system … I would not be able to do this without my family and my husband. They’ve definitely stepped up to help me when they have to pick up the kids, or if I’m having to work late, or this semester, going to the clinic and being out really late,” Owens said.

This is her first semester counseling people through the clinic at UTPB.

What she’s seen in those sessions is that people are having difficulty with pretty much everything.

When she asks clients about what they do for fun, they’ll say they used to do a certain activity before the pandemic, but not since COVID hit.

“Not being able to see friends and family, not being able to socialize the way that we’re used to. And even when we are able to socialize, it’s difficult to be around people with masks on … We can only read verbal. We can’t really do facial expressions and body language,” Owens said.