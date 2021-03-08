Athletics drives new UTPB chair

As a young man growing up in Israel, Moran Sciamama-Saghiv was always around sports and he particularly loved tennis. Throughout his life, he has studied sports and physiology intensely.

Sciamama-Saghiv is now passing on his knowledge as chair of the University of Texas Permian Basin kinesiology department.

Sciamama-Saghiv lived most of his life in a relatively small town of 20,000 people called Tivon in Israel. Due to work, he moved to the more central area of Israel, closer to Tel Aviv.

He then moved to Bismark, N.D., in 2014 to teach at University of Mary, a private Catholic university. He moved to North Carolina in 2018 where he taught at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C. Recently, on Jan. 25 (his birthday), he started at UTPB.

Sciamama-Saghiv’s academic degrees include a Ph.D. in exercise physiology from the University of Porto in Porto, Portugal; a master’s in exercise science and a B.Ed in physical education from The Academic College at Wingate in Netanya, Israel.

Sciamama-Saghiv’s father is a professor emeritus of clinical exercise physiology. “… On holidays and during the summer when school was out, he’d take us to Wingate. Wingate has a lot of sports facilities. He would go to the equipment shack and sign for basketball or tennis and I'd bring friends with me. My friends would actually fight (over) who would come with us to Wingate because it was just like sports land, I guess. … It was just fun. Or he sometimes, he'd use us to catch students cheating in his exams. He would teach courses of 100, 150 people so he'd bring my sister and my brother and I. And we would work for him catching students. He’d give them a minute to lose all the cheat sheets and then he would unleash his children on the students,” Sciamama-Saghiv said.

Wingate, he said, used to be the “capital of sports” where all the national teams practiced. They have since moved closer to the Tel Aviv area.

“But when I grew up, everything was there, so you … would have any facilities that you would want,” Sciamama-Saghiv said.

When he was released from mandatory military service in Israel, he realized he’d always loved being physical and working with people.

“I saw what huge influence my dad had on people by teaching them,” Sciamama-Saghiv said.

He added that he always says his father has more knowledge in one of his toenails than Sciamama-Saghiv had in his whole body. Plus, his father was his role model and mentor.

Ready to move on from his job in North Carolina, Sciamama-Saghiv said there was an opening for the kinesiology department chair.

“The University of Texas, obviously has its reputation, which is a great reputation. The state of Texas has a great reputation. … I felt my career would be better somewhere else,” he added.

Sciamama-Saghiv’s academic leadership and management experiences include five years as dean, two years as associate dean, almost five years as department chair and four years as program director (tenured and/or tenure-track). Notable responsibilities included the leadership and management of 69 full-time faculty, 13 administrative assistants, 24 adjunct faculty, and 4,500 students.

“Dr. Sciamama-Saghiv is joining The University of Texas Permian Basin’s College of Health Sciences and Human Performance at such a vital time in its growth,” Donna Beuk, dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Performance, said in a news release. “His experience and education will enhance the college’s strategic planning to meet the university’s mission and vision, while also serving the needs of our students and community. Dr. Sciamama-Saghiv is perfectly suited to strengthen the Kinesiology Department in order to meet the education needs, and future employment demands, in the Kinesiology field. He is dedicated to student success and his past experience shows him to be a proven performer in this area.”

Some of his main goals are to ensure the sustainability of all academic programs; ensure best practices for students and faculty to ensure their success; revise curricula as needed to assure meeting the highest academic and professional standards related to regional and programmatic accreditation; streamline course offerings to ensure successful advancement through the curriculum; improve graduation, retention, and placement of students; improve assessment and evaluation of course and program student learning outcomes; improve academic advising; ensure every student and faculty member has multiple avenues and chances to be seen and heard; and promote diversity and inclusion; creation of a warm, accepting, and healthy campus experience; enhance existing ties to the community and/or create new ones.

Sciamama-Saghiv said he is impressed with the facilities, which are housed in the D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center.

“I respect people's money. I respect their time. And I know, especially in the U.S., that education is extremely expensive compared to outside of the U.S. I'm not wasting their time …,” he said.