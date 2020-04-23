  • April 23, 2020

Posted: Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:18 pm

UTPB's first Falcon Giving Day a 'success'

The first Falcon Giving Day for University of Texas Permian Basin raised $197,772.17 in a 24-hour period.

More than 220 people donated to the campaign. Sixty-three people are new donors who’ve never given to the university before.

UTPB Annual Giving Coordinator Danielle Davila said $50,000 was given directly to the UTPB student emergency fund, a news release on the university website said. Those dollars will help the growing number of students who are navigating life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Very often these students only need a small amount to keep them on track. They might need help because their car broke down and they don’t have enough money to get it fixed, or it may be that they have trouble with food insecurity and they need some help to get regular access to food,” Davila said in the release.

As for the future of Falcon Giving Days, UTPB hopes to continue the tradition.

 “One of our main goals is to simply share the amazing success stories we have at UTPB. This money allows our students, faculty, and staff to positively impact on the world,” Davila said.

Posted in on Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:18 pm.

