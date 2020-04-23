UTPB’s first Falcon Giving Day a ‘success’

More than 220 people donated to the campaign. Sixty-three people are new donors who’ve never given to the university before.

UTPB Annual Giving Coordinator Danielle Davila said $50,000 was given directly to the UTPB student emergency fund, a news release on the university website said. Those dollars will help the growing number of students who are navigating life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Very often these students only need a small amount to keep them on track. They might need help because their car broke down and they don’t have enough money to get it fixed, or it may be that they have trouble with food insecurity and they need some help to get regular access to food,” Davila said in the release.

As for the future of Falcon Giving Days, UTPB hopes to continue the tradition.

“One of our main goals is to simply share the amazing success stories we have at UTPB. This money allows our students, faculty, and staff to positively impact on the world,” Davila said.