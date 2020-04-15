  • April 15, 2020

UTPB offers housing to medical personnel - Odessa American: UTPB

UTPB offers housing to medical personnel

Posted: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 3:02 pm

The University of Texas Permian Basin is working closely with Medical Center Health System and Odessa Regional Medical Center to provide housing during the COVID-19 response for the medical community.

During this crisis it remains a top priority for UT Permian Basin to help the West Texas community and give back to those who are serving others.

“It is critical that all of us continue to find ways to lighten the burden of the men and women who are working every day on the frontlines of the pandemic. The university is honored to be able to provide a safe place for them to go during this time,” President Sandra Woodley said in a news release.

Like many universities across the country, UTPB is finalizing an agreement that will make three isolated apartment buildings available to medical providers and first responders. The university is discussing agreements with other local entities for those apartments.

“We are extremely thankful for UT Permian Basin’s efforts in giving our frontline staff a safe and comfortable place to stay during this pandemic,” Russell Tippin, president & CEO of Medical Center Health System, said in a news release. “Their generosity is part of what makes this West Texas community so special and we are grateful for this partnership.”

There are no students currently in these buildings. The buildings and parking lots are separate from the limited number of students who remain in emergency housing. Each apartment has its own air conditioning unit and includes a kitchen — making the spaces ideal while following CDC guidelines and social distancing.

“I am so grateful for our partnership with UTPB. This housing initiative, which will protect our front line healthcare workers’ families, is just one example of UTPB’s reach well beyond the education of our community. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Dr. Sandra Woodley and her team for all of their many efforts to help ease the burden placed on the medical community during this crisis,” said Stacey Brown, President of Odessa Regional Medical Center.

The university is leasing the apartments free of charge. However, the apartments will be cleaned and maintained by MCH, ORMC, or other entity.

