  • April 8, 2020

UTPB Food Pantry still available - Odessa American: UTPB

UTPB Food Pantry still available

Posted: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 1:58 pm

UTPB Food Pantry still available

University of Texas Permian Basin facilities may be physically closed, but the food pantry is still open by appointment.

Director of Student Life Adrian Lodge said if there is a student on campus who wishes to use the pantry, they can email her office at studentlife@utpb.edu and they will coordinate access for the student.

“We are also able to provide to-go bags if we have students that aren’t able to make it in. … It’s a little bit different in terms of access. It’s not open hours or things like that, but we are still able to assist our students who do have a food need currently by providing what we have in the pantry,” Lodge said.

The pantry, she said, is still working from a large donation it received from the UTPB STEM Academy a couple of months ago, but they also partner with the West Texas Food Bank and can get food through them, as well.

Part of the proceeds from Falcon Giving Day, April 8, were going to go to the pantry.

“We are open for donations. If anyone wants to coordinate a donation, they can do the same thing by emailing our office,” Lodge said. “There’s a lot of people with food insecurity right now and a need right now, so we’re all just doing our best to be able to provide …” what’s needed.

“Deliveries can be made if someone is sick. We really at this point are open to anything that we need to do to provide to our students in need so it looks a little different but we’re doing everything that we can do to make sure that students have food. We are still accessible, so if we get a request from a student or someone, I will come up here to open the pantry and to create a to-go bag or whatever needs to be done,” Lodge said.

As for student life, Lodge said some different programming is being considered and the office is trying to stay connected with students and helping students stay connected with each other.

“There are some programs and things that we had coming up on the calendar that we will be able to, hopefully, move online and we are working through those right now. We are also working through additional online options that weren’t necessarily on the calendar before, but we are working to provide engagement opportunities to keep our students connected and provide the same type of entertainment that we would if they were here on campus. We are working on ways to provide that for our students and we are communicating with them, and hopefully more to come. We do have some events tentatively on the calendar, and again, things we are adding.”

Posted in on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 1:58 pm.

