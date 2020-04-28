Testing waived, financial help at UTPB

To remove barriers for students who may not have access to testing or transcripts, the University of Texas Permian Basin is waiving testing requirements for admissions.

“… With all of the disruption, we didn’t want to have an extra barrier so what we’ve done, and we’re very similar in our policies to many others across the nation, we’re waiving temporarily these official documents to allow the students to enroll and make progress,” UTPB President Sandra Woodley said. “So for those who do have the transcripts, or the ACT, or the grades, or the SAT we’ll take those in in our normal processing. We’re using other self-reported information until we can get the official information to allow students to qualify for merit grants and all of the other things that we may need to get them in college and working on their degree plan.”

Woodley said this flexibility will likely stay in place the rest of the year.

“And then we’ll reevaluate, so the same flexibility will be in place for us for spring. But then it’s expected to go back to normal after the crisis is over,” Woodley said.

Even if the test scores are on the edge, she said, you do have a probationary semester where students finish their course work. And if they’re not able to make the grade or they’re struggling, “there’s a different conversation after that”

She added that standardized test scores are not necessarily a good predictor of college success.

“We know that anyway and so we don’t feel that we’ve lost much in that regard. The grades and students who take more difficult classes, like AP classes and those kinds of things, tend to be a better predictor of whether or not you can be successful in college, but of course we’re very interested in making sure that we have very high University of Texas academic standards. That won’t change with this process,” Woodley said. “We were already in the business of taking students who needed a helping hand for tutoring and additional support services, even if they weren’t as ready as they should have been when they entered college. We want to support them in their success, so I think the temporary measures really do not at all impede on our academic quality and our standards but at the same time it provides a much needed temporary provision that will allow students not to have to panic if they don’t have these documents that are out of their control to get.”

She said it’s hard to predict if more people will apply because of the flexible testing requirements because there are so many things going on right now.

“There’s uncertainty for the students; many of them are not able to work and support their educational pursuits and that’s a challenge for them. Some of our students, sadly, their parents have lost their jobs so the financial situation for our students changed pretty rapidly for many of them …,” Woodley said.

Along with the testing flexibility, Woodley said UTPB is identifying resources and funds for emergency grants and scholarships to help students find a way to go to college.

“I think that’s really important. … The decision making for going to college this next fall is more complicated than it has ever been and so what we do hope is that the students, particularly in our area, will choose their hometown university being close to home rather than going off to college somewhere. …,” Woodley added.

“We also are laser focused on the people in our community who have lost jobs. It’s a great time to retool their career. It’s a great time to go back to college, and if you have a degree, to get a master’s degree, or to choose a career you weren’t focused on before. We do hope to be that beacon of hope for this community in that way,” she said.

Woodley said UTPB has ramped up student support in every way possible.

“I’m really pleased with how it’s gone. We had to transfer face-to-face classes online practically overnight. The faculty really stepped up. We’re utilizing technology and tutoring and mentoring in a way that we have never done before. We’re accelerating our support services for students. We know that students who aren’t used to online are struggling as they want to be in a face-to-face class. Nobody wants them to be on our campus more than me. I miss them. I miss the energy and the students here on the campus, but this is not a phenomenon that’s unique to UTPB. They wouldn’t have this possibility anywhere else either, so I think we’re all just trying to figure out the best way that we can to support our students, but most importantly for them not to get behind on their career goals,” Woodley said.

She added that she wants to help people who are suffering find a pathway for progress that can help them in a future career that is more recession proof.

“… This is an important responsibility as a regional university and we take that very seriously and we’re working overtime to try to identify funds scholarship funds to be able to really help retool people here who badly need that,” Woodley said.

Another piece of the academic puzzle is that there are funds to help people get graduate degrees, there some great graduate programs available locally and funds to help with that.

UTPB recently announced that the College of Engineering will be offering a master’s of science degree in mechanical engineering starting in fall 2020. The new graduate degree is the first master’s program to be offered in the College of Engineering.

The program will offer thesis and non-thesis options. Currently GRE requirements are being waived. It will take two years for full-time students to complete their courses and earn their master’s degree. The requirement to graduate is 30 credit hours for the thesis option and 36 credit hours for the non-thesis option, a news release said.

She stressed that UTPB does have funds, scholarships and federal stimulus money that can be used to help students persist.

“We have private dollars that have come in from private donors to help the situation, so what I would encourage is for the people in the community that may be considering going to school for the first time, or those who are struggling, please reach out to us. We want to help,” Woodley said.

The University of Texas System and the Association of College and University Educators recently announced that they have expanded their partnership to benefit hundreds of faculty members — and ultimately thousands of students — through quality teaching at all eight UT academic institutions.

As part of a UT System initiative to support student success, faculty at the UT academic institutions are selected to enroll in ACUE’s 25-week course in Effective Teaching Practices to learn instructional skills — relevant to both traditional and online learning environments — shown to improve student achievement and close equity gaps. Faculty who satisfy the course requirements will be awarded a nationally recognized Certificate in Effective College Instruction that is co-endorsed by ACUE and the American Council on Education, a news release said.

Woodley said the university is always looking for ways to enhance skills and training. She noted that the Falcon Online has really stepped up to make the transition from face-to-face to online instruction smooth.

Woodley said she’s not sure whether learning will stay remote in the fall because more information is needed.

“We have a task force here working on that. The UT System and the presidents are collaborating on what would be the pathway for bringing faculty, staff and students back on campus. What would need to be the triggers for that? The public health information that will allow it and then when we do start to phase back in to a more normal situation? What does that look like?” Woodley said.

“Most likely it won’t happen all at once, so what do the phases look like and what are the precautions and guidelines that we need to follow to safely ramp back up the normal campus operations?” she added.

Woodley said she doesn’t think there’s any scenario where her faculty and staff would be required to return full time during the summer.

“What we’re doing is working well. We’ve already made the decision that all of our academic instruction will be online throughout the summer, so we’ve got a little time to figure out how that may play out and we haven’t made any final decisions on what that looks like yet,” she said.

Meanwhile, Woodley noted that the university has stepped up to help in the pandemic.

George Nnanna, dean of the College of Engineering, and the college of art are working with Texas Tech, Odessa College and Midland College to design and develop personal protective equipment for the healthcare community.

“George has just dropped off to ORMC these Plexiglas booths that do allow the nurses to do the testing in a way that requires a lot less PPE and greater protection for our healthcare workers,” Woodley said in an April 24 phone interview. “We have the nursing group, our nursing students are helping the county with contact tracing and all the things going on around there. There is so much to be proud of (with) what we’re doing here in the community so we are really pleased to see the ingenuity and innovation that West Texas provides. But our folks are right in the middle of that and we’re really proud of it,” Woodley said.

The chemistry department also has formulated hand sanitizer and the athletics department has produced training videos.