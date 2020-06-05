UTPB expands geosciences program

Realizing its importance to the region, University of Texas Permian Basin has expanded its geosciences department to include more faculty and its own building.

The department has moved into the old Industrial Technology building on campus and it has been formally named the Geosciences Building on the Odessa campus of UTPB, Assistant Professor of Geology Miles Henderson said.

Henderson said the faculty has expanded to include six full-time faculty members. Along with Henderson, there is Bob Trentham, senior lecturer and research associate in geology, Sumit Verma, assistant professor of geophysics, Mohamed Zobaa, assistant professor of geology, Joon Heo, assistant professor of geology, and Michael Zavada, chair and professor of biology and geosciences.

Zavada was the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and has stepped back into the faculty, and Trentham was director of the CEED Building.

The opening of the engineering building off State Highway 191 and Farm to Market Road 1788, space was created for the new geosciences building that Henderson said is “ideally suited for the size of our department and the education and research mission that we’re trying to move forward.”

Henderson added that when he arrived at UTPB a couple of years ago, the geosciences department was spread out throughout the campus and beyond because Trentham was at the CEED Building in Midland County. Now it is centrally located.

Trentham came to UTPB 20 years ago after working for large oil companies such as Chevron and Gulf. He said he’s been conducting research on residual oil wells, CO2 and salt recovery.

Before the last couple of years, Trentham said there were as many as four full-time faculty members, but just before the expansion they were down to two, himself and Emily Stoudt who also had come out of the oil industry.

“Historically, our department has gone up and down with the oil industry. I’m the only holdover from the department from prior to four years ago. But we’ve got probably 30 graduate students right now. Many of them work in industry. They want to upgrade their skill sets. They want to move into management. They want to go from being a tech to being a professional. … A lot of our students are already working in industry and we also have a lot of students who come here from other universities to come into the heart of the oil industry to get their degree here, to network and to get a job,” Trentham said.

Henderson said the several of the new professors came to UTPB on the Rising Star recruitment grants. Those provide funds to enhance research capabilities of the geosciences program at the university.

He added that they are seeing a lot of students in the graduate program coming back to school.

“That’s one of the things that happens when you have a downturn in the industry. It’s not just the oil industry; it’s all of the economy is in a slow or downturn right now and a lot of people that are either working in jobs that weren’t cutting it beforehand they’re looking to take this time retool themselves or re-up their skills in geology, so when things do start to turn around they’re able to be more competitive for the new jobs that come back to the marketplace,” Henderson said.

“There are opportunities here at UTPB that don’t exist at other universities. Our tuition is relatively inexpensive when compared to tuition at other master’s granting institutions in Texas and in the region. There are opportunities for financial aid with our financial aid office that students can qualify for, or apply for, so I think that even if you’re one of the unlucky few — or many — in the oil industry that might be out of work right now, making an investment in your future earnings potential (by) coming through our master’s program here at UTPB is relatively minimal compared with many other institutions. That’s not something that I’m pushing; that’s what I’m hearing from our students,” Henderson said.

He added that the department is investing a lot of its time and resources into increasing the quality of instruction and academic rigor of the courses that students are taking and the diversity of courses “because now that we have more faculty, we’re offering a wider variety a range of courses to our students.”

Every semester, he said, UTPB is offering four to six graduate level courses in geosciences. A full-time course load is three courses a semester, Henderson said. That would be a nine credit graduate load, which is the standard full-time graduate course load.

“We have a strong undergraduate program in geology, as well. … At the same time we’re pushing our graduate programs forward, we’re also working to expand and diversify our undergraduate programs and so we now have a range of courses that we cover the basics of geology … but we do have a range of elective courses that students can be taking … ,” Henderson said.

“Another thing we have been pushing forward with other departments on campus, notably the biology department and the chemistry department, is an environmental science degree on which we’ll have a geology track,” Henderson said. “That’s not yet approved, but we are looking to expand into more of the environmental course provider to get students that might not be interested in traditional geology, but are interested in environmental issues, groundwater quality, pollution, remediation efforts; things like that.”

Henderson said there are two undergraduate degrees that are currently offered. One is a bachelor of science degree in geology. The degree gives students a foundation in Earth science and geology that covers mineralogy and a variety of other areas.

“We also offer a concentration in petroleum geology, so a student can come to UTPB for the undergrad program they can earn a BS in geology with a concentration in petroleum geology. What that is is a prescribed set of elective courses,” Henderson said. “We have our students take that to kind of give them a general overview of what they would be doing if they were to enter the industry as a petroleum geologist.”

For the graduate program, Trentham said students have the option of a professional degree where they can take 10 classes for 30 credits and get a master’s degree. The other option is to take 24 credits or eight classes, do six college credit hours of research on a specific topic and complete a master’s degree with a thesis.

“Different positions, different career paths require one or the other,” Trentham said. “Students who are already working in industry and have two, three, four, five years of experience may not need to do the thesis option. They may be just looking for the professional option, whereas students who are looking to go into the petroleum or any of the other geophysics, hydrology any of them they would probably need to demonstrate to a future employer that they can handle a project that they can take from the beginning to the end and that’s a thesis. And so that’s why we have two options; one more or less designed for people already working and with a background — a little older maybe — and the other one for people who are looking to enter into the new career.”

Henderson said if a student elects to pursue a master’s with a thesis, they will work directly with one of the faculty members in the department to design, implement and carry out a study where they are looking at an original idea — an idea they can help mold and form into a project that is a question they would like an answer to in the geosciences community.