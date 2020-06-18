  • June 18, 2020

UTPB camp offers time in gym

UTPB camp offers time in gym

If You Go
  • What: Josh Newman Basketball Skills Camps.
  • When: 9 a.m. to noon, June 22-23 (boys and girls in third-sixth grades), 9 a.m.-noon June 24-25 (boys and girls seventh-ninth grade).
  • Where: UT-Permian Basin.
  • Cost: $80 (includes camp basketball).
  • Information/Registration: www.utpbbasketballcamps.com

Posted: Thursday, June 18, 2020 2:51 pm

By Sam Waller

UTPB men’s basketball coach Josh Newman is ready to get back in the gym.

Newman will conduct a pair of basketball skills camps next week for students in elementary and middle school, but space is limited. A Monday-Tuesday camp for third- through sixth-graders and a Wednesday-Thursday camp for seventh- through ninth-graders are each limited to 40 students.

For Newman, the main thing is to give students a chance to be active as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

“We weren’t sure if we wanted to do it or not,” Newman said. “But after visiting with different parents and people in the community, I think kids are really looking for something to do, and I think parents are looking for something for their kids to do.

“We’ve limited our numbers, shortened our days and made it cheaper. Our biggest thing right now is we want to take every precaution to keep everybody safe, and while doing that give them the opportunity to get back in the gym, be around their friends, have some fun, and the obviously develop their skills as a basketball player.”

Camp sessions will be 9 a.m. to noon each day at UTPB. The camps, which cost $80 per camper, are open to boys and girls. To register online, visit www.utpbbasketballcamps.com.

“We’re not going to have any walkups,” Newman said. “We’re having everybody preregister. Anybody that wants to attend camp needs to register before Saturday.”

Newman stressed that precautions to combat the coronavirus are in place.

“We’re going to be checking temperatures before, during, after,” he said. “We’ll have sanitizer before they walk in the gym, before they leave the gym, during any break. We’re going to have our kids in groups. We’re going to try to keep them with the same group as much as possible.

“We also have a basketball for every camper. The goal is every camper will uses the same ball the entire day. We’ll wipe those balls down at the end of the day, then the next day do the same thing. After the second day of camp, the kids will actually take the balls home.

“We’re just going to try to do everything we can to keep everybody safe. Obviously, at any time if anybody feels a little bit under the weather or if we notice someone isn’t feeling right, then we’ll sit them out.”

Come Monday morning, Newman will be ready to hear the sound of basketballs thumping off the gym floor.

“It’s been a long hiatus, not just for the youth but for my (assistant coaches), too,” he said. “For us as a staff, we’ve been away from the game for quite some time. We’re ready to get back in the gym, get back to instruction and do everything we can to help them become better.

“The camp will be completely run by my staff. That just gives us a chance to control the environment a little bit more.”

Posted in , , on Thursday, June 18, 2020 2:51 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

