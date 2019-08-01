Photo Expo set at UTPB's Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery

Photo Expo will be on view Sept. 5 through Sept. 22. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

The exhibit showcases the work of Gallery Director/Lecturer Amy Kim. It examines how photography conditions our perceptions.

Borrowing commercial aesthetics from trade conventions and advertisements, Photo Expo raises questions about photographic documentation, distribution of photos, and our bodily experiences with digital imagery, a news release said.

The Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery is located in the Charles A. Sorber Visual Arts Studios. The Building is located at 4901 University Blvd. (near the Stonehenge replica).

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parking and admission to the gallery is free.

For more information, call 432-552-3285 or email gallery@utpb.edu.

Exhibitions and speaker programs are made possible with a grant from Odessa Arts and UTPB student services.