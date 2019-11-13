Patton heading up SBDC

Patton has worked with small business owners for more than 20 years and said he’s excited to be back in Midland.

“I want to continue the exceptional performance of the SBDC by working closely with clients to help them achieve their goals. We will continue to develop and broaden relationships with our partners in this market. None of this would be possible without the support of UTPB, the Small Business Administration, the State of Texas, Odessa Development Corporation, and Midland Development Corporation.”

The Small Business Development Center is a government agency with a mission to help small businesses succeed. Because they receive funding from the federal government and the State of Texas, the organization is able to offer free and low-cost services to clients.

“In the last year, the SBDC-UTPB has counseled 512 clients for 3,160 hours. These entrepreneurs started 47 businesses, created 255 jobs, and obtained more the $20 million in capital infusion. We also helped many existing companies to expand their operations,” Patton said.

Judy Wilhelm, director of the Northwest Texas SBDC Region, said Patton will continue to lead the Basin’s economic growth in the right direction.

“Tyler brings diverse leadership to the UTPB SBDC organization. His fresh enthusiasm and passion for small businesses will benefit the UTPB SBDC service area.”

“When UT Permian Basin invests in the community through the SBDC, everyone benefits from the significant return to the region with ideas launched and jobs created,” said Dr. Steve Beach, Dean of the College of Business at UTPB. “We are confident that Tyler and his team will continue the great success of the UTPB SBDC.”

Learn more about SBDC at utpbsbdc.com or call 552-2455.