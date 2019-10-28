  • October 28, 2019

UTPB to host vampire panel

UTPB to host vampire panel

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 4:00 pm

University of Texas Permian Basin faculty researchers will take on the cultural history of vampires in a panel discussion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Science and Technology Building on campus.

The panel will discuss the modern-day depiction of vampires including the twilight series of novels and films and Dracula. It is a come-and-go event.

“We want to show our students and the public that the study of humanities topics can be fun, interesting, and cool. Everybody knows we study literature, but English Studies also covers film, the stage, pop culture, and folklore. Pretty much anything you are interested in can be studied through the lens of English and use of its scholarly approaches,” said Rebecca Day Babcock, professor of English.

The public and media are invited to attend the come and go lunch event this Halloween. Details are listed below.

