  • June 17, 2020

UTPB names new VP of enrollment management

UTPB names new VP of enrollment management

Posted: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 2:45 pm

Posted: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 2:45 pm

UTPB names new VP of enrollment management

The University of Texas Permian Basin has announced that PJ Woolston has been named the new vice president for enrollment management.

Woolston previously served at Marian University Indianapolis where he created and led the Enrollment Management Division. Under his leadership, the school experienced growth of more than 20 percent in six years, a news release detailed.

At UT Permian Basin, Woolston will oversee admissions and financial aid. He will be a key partner in the university’s efforts to increase enrollment and student success, working with student success teams, deans, department chairs, and faculty to target program growth and support high-touch efforts, the release said.

“We are so fortunate to welcome such an accomplished leader to UTPB. With more than 20 years of experience, PJ will guide us through the important work ahead. UT Permian Basin is committed to growing enrollment and we know Dr. Woolston is the right person to help us reach our goals,” President Sandra Woodley said.

Woolston and his wife, Rachelle, both have ties to the Lone Star State. Rachelle was born and raised in Houston and the two lived there after they were married in 2001. The Woolstons also have family members currently living in Houston and San Antonio.

PJ and Rachelle have four children, and the entire family is involved in music. PJ has a master’s degree in bassoon. Rachelle is a classically trained soprano, with a doctorate in voice from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. She is also a professional opera singer.

Woolston will begin working remotely on July 1 and should be on campus in early August. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in French from Brigham Young University, a master of music from the University of Michigan and a doctor of education from USC.

Posted in , on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 2:45 pm.

