UTPB instructors plan trips abroad

An assistant professor of art history and a biology lecturer are planning trips this summer to help enrich the subjects they are teaching to their students.

Alissa Adams, professor of art history, is taking her students to France and Irene Perry, a lecturer in biology, is heading for Costa Rica.

This is Adams’ first semester at the University of Texas Permian Basin.

“I’m very excited. I’ve been learning the ropes and getting to know everyone, which has been really nice. Everyone’s been very welcoming and warm, so I’m enjoying it so far,” Adams said.

Originally from Newark, Delaware, Adams earned a bachelor’s degree in art history and English literature from the University of Delaware and her master’s and PhD from the University of Iowa.

“I started off drawing a lot as a kid. Then in high school, there was a Latin teacher who I guess had majored in undergrad in art history, so they let him teach an elective. Just out of curiosity, because I liked art already, I took that class and just completely fell in love with it,” Adams said.

“I also read a lot, and still read a lot when I have time; a lot of fiction. Some of my favorite books had beautiful descriptions of art works, so I kind of fell into it through books but also just taking classes from teachers who I really enjoyed learning from,” Adams said.

As a youngster, she said she always wanted to be Indiana Jones in some way, but she always wanted to teach. Adams said she enjoys researching and going into the archives.

“That’s obviously part of the job is publishing and learning new things and creating new knowledge is the touchy-feely way I like to describe it,” Adams said.

When she was a graduate student, Adams said she taught pretty extensively.

“One of the things that’s nice about University of Iowa’s program is that they do train their graduate students up quite a bit. Then I also adjuncted at Grinnell College in Iowa after graduating. Then I came over here and I’m enjoying myself immensely,” she said.

The warmth, she said, is what drew her to West Texas.

“I really like the community-minded spirit, both in the college at large and also in this department in particular. Chris Stanley (associate professor of art) has been doing some fantastic things with the community and I’m very excited. We’re putting our heads together to see if we can work on a class that will ultimately benefit the community, hopefully this summer. We’ll see, though. It’s still in the early planning stages,” Adams said.

She also liked that the students at UTPB are a little non-traditional.

“Sometimes with universities and teaching at universities you get the feeling that you’re kind of off in a bubble a little bit. So I like that the students here are excited about learning. I like bringing that learning to them,” Adams added.

They always have the best insights (the ones that have kids and jobs) they bring in things that are not usually talked about.

She is teaching an African American art history, classic 19th century and modern art.

The first summer term after spring semester ends, they will take a dive into a class in 18th and 19th century France, which is Adams’ main research area.

“I’m very excited to teach that and the title of the class is Power and Revolution in Paris and Avignon. The class is going to look at things like Versailles and we’ll talk about things like absolute monarchy up to the 18th century and then the French Revolution when absolute monarchy literally and figuratively loses its head. We’ll talk about Napoleon’s empire a little bit and the art of that era, so the class itself should be a lot of fun,” Adams said.

They will also spend nine days in Paris and Avignon. They leave May 23 and return June 2.

“I’m excited. We’ll be visiting quite a few famous places like Versailles, the Arc de Triomphe. There’s this great little museum in Paris called the Museum of the Army, which you would think would not have much in the way of art, but it has some really beautiful pieces from the revolutionary and imperial period. …,” Adams said.

“In Avignon, we’re going to go to the … Palace of the Popes,” she added.

For a while, France and the Vatican were having a few disagreements. France decided it was going to set up its own popes and take control of the papacy.

“So for quite a while they had papal seat in Avignon. A lot of the problems in the 18th century stemmed from the strong ties between Catholicism and the French monarchy and there were some concerns about that, so we’ll be visiting that as background while we’re in Avignon,” Adams said.

She said they are still recruiting people to go. She’s hoping for 20 and the cost will be about $3,500, including the round-trip flight, transportation, three-star hotel and breakfast and dinner for each day in France.

For more information, contact Adams at adams_a@utpb.edu.

Perry has been with UTPB, full and part time, for 21 years.

Her trip to Costa Rica will fall between May 13 and May 21, 2020. The trip also will last nine days.

“Of course it’s for fun, but yes we are doing upper-level credit for students that want to take it for credit and the focus of the places that we’re going is culture and ecology,” Perry said.

There is current research going on in the areas they will visit.

“There’s a volcano in the area which is the largest active volcano there in Costa Rica. We’ll be looking at some of the cloud rainforest areas, so you’ve got the different ecosystems that change as you change in elevation and then looking at coastal ecology as well,” Perry said.

They will also spend time in historic colonial cities, but most of the trip is focused on nature and environment.

“In college, I did volunteer work in Nicaragua, which is just north of Costa Rica, planting trees but not a tour like this visiting different places. So far, there’s seven of us that are signed up and committed. My goal was 10, but it’s also open to the community and family members to participate then we’ll be with a larger group as well so it’s not just us on our own,” Perry said.

The idea also is to get student out to see things that they hear about and read about and get them out of their comfort zones.

“… I did study abroad in high school and in college and it was a transformative and empowering experience so I want to be able to offer that to our students,” Perry said.

Perry said this will be her first time leading a trip, but she has helped with student exchanges and hosted exchange students.

“People were so kind and gracious to me (when she traveled abroad). … I was in Mexico, Nicaragua and Japan. To be able to return that on my home turf is nice,” she said.

Those interested in the trip may contact Perry at perry_i@utpb.edu and she can send them information.

The cost is a little more than $3,000. They will stay in hotels and the cost includes insurance, transportation and meals. The trip’s website is tinyurl.com/v93kcya

Perry said travel abroad is something that needs to happen more often. She said the key reasons people don’t do it is because of the risk, being nervous, not thinking it would be worth it and the cost.

She said she’s trying to emphasize the value and accessibility of it.

Perry said there is some financial help with the university through the scholarship options and students can use any financial aid they get for their university time because it is for credit.

“There’s things you learn personally about yourself — awareness, confidence and then academically it adds to your knowledge. It adds to the depth of what you’ve learned during your college years and allows you to give context and understanding the things you already may have learned in class when you actually see them happening,” Perry said.

She added that the experience of traveling abroad will help students navigate new jobs, new situations, new people, to have fun and see the world.