UTPB College of Education earns distinction

Hundreds of universities and colleges were compared and assessed and UTPB ranked 26 for bilingual education master’s degree. The university’s unique distinction for fast completion time is just one of many reasons why UT Permian Basin’s master’s of arts in bilingual education stands out.

Larry Daniel, dean of the College of Education, said UT Permian Basin’s bilingual education program is preparing graduate students to become educators who are focused on student success.

“Our bilingual education program is making a difference for educators and their students in Texas and beyond. Our graduates regularly report that the program has made a real difference as they work to assure the success of their bilingual and ESL students. Receiving validation of the program’s quality from outside organizations gives us a great sense of pride,” Daniel said in a news release.