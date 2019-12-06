New dean wades in on teacher shortage

The new dean of the University of Texas Permian Basin’s College of Education, Larry Daniel, has some ambitious goals carved out — mainly to recruit more students to go into teaching.

“We definitely are going to have to supply more teachers to the Permian Basin region. We’ve been graduating, with all of our educator programs, about 150 teachers annually. That’s not nearly enough,” Daniel said.

The university was working on its strategic plan before Daniel arrived, but one of the objectives was to double the number of graduates going into teaching. Unfortunately, he said, the teacher shortage is not unique to West Texas.

“That’s going to take some effort. It’s going to take some serious recruiting. It’s going to take partnerships,” he said.

Ector County ISD is 350 teachers short and has 34,000 students.

To help attract more teachers, Daniel said a new recruitment plan has been issued, but it doesn’t have specific goals. The Workgroup for Recruitment of Diverse Teacher Education Candidates has formed and has begun meeting. It includes representatives from UTPB, Odessa College, Midland College, ECISD, Midland ISD and the community.

“We want to increase our study body in education both in numbers and in diversity in particular. We’re not recruiting nearly enough men; certainly a lack of minority men, so we’re going to have to get very creative not do business as usual. We’ve got to really get out and beat the bushes and attract students,” Daniel said.

Not having teachers that look like their students is a “huge concern,” he added.

“We’re just beginning that teacher task force. In fact, we have our next meeting in about a week. We’re going to be looking at programs like Call Me MISTER, a program began at Clemson, and other national programs. … It’s a tall order here. The opportunity for high-paying work outside of education is certainly there. People can earn a substantial living doing other kinds of things. We’re going to have to be a little more bit more than convincing and build a culture around teaching, especially recruiting Hispanic and African American men to teaching,” Daniel said.

The Clemson website said the mission of Call Me MISTER, which stands for Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models, is to increase the pool of available teachers from more diverse backgrounds.

“We’re mostly Hispanic or white women. We do very well with those two demographics. You get beyond those two demographics and the numbers start falling. The graduates we produce are very well prepared. They get good jobs and people like them,” but more are needed, Daniel said.

The work group will be studying strategies and building on some they intend to use. It may look something like Call Me MISTER or similar programs “that includes mentoring, creating a campus experience that creates a culture around people majoring in education, also working on that transition from program to workplace; ideally having employers that make a commitment to students a good deal before they graduate,” he said.

“They’ll still have to interview and go through all the hurdles that are required by the school district that takes an interest in them, but it’s a way to link them to potential employers and a link to the employer to the student,” Daniel added.

Daniel has been with UTPB since July.

“We are very fortunate to have someone of Larry’s experience and energy heading up our efforts in the College of Education. Under his leadership, we plan to double the number of UTPB teaching graduates to address severe shortages. Larry and his faculty can help us achieve the impact needed in the Permian Basin and I am really excited about the vision of the College of Education and what it will mean for our future,” President Sandra Woodley said in an email.

In education for about 39 years, Daniel was most recently the dean of the Zucker Family School of Education at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., before he came to UTPB.

Daniel has worked with students ranging from middle school through advanced graduate levels. He has served as a higher education administrator for the past 21 years, including 15 years as an academic dean, a news release said.

He has led partnerships between higher education and kindergarten through 12th grade schools, including professional development schools, outreach initiatives, and urban school networks.

Daniel earned a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla. And started out as an English and language arts teacher.

He has a master’s in special education and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of New Orleans.

Originally from Alabama, Daniel grew up in Des Allemands, La. Many of his family members have gone into education and he aimed for the field as well.

“… I went to college seriously wanting to get a degree in education. I don’t think I had any idea where my career might go. I just knew I was very interested in education, teaching people, being around learning; I think all of those things. This is the field I very much wanted to be part of,” Daniel said.

A combination of things led him to UTPB.

“I think it was just time for a new challenge and I started looking at some opportunities where I could do similar kind of work as I’ve done in the past,” Daniel said.

He added that both he and his wife, Caren, saw a lot going on in the community in terms of growth of Odessa and the university. Daniel said they also have family in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They have four adult children and six grandchildren.

UTPB is a departure from The Citadel, which is a regional public military college.

“UTPB is more like the other institutions that I have been at during my career. The Citadel was an interesting stop in my career, a very wonderful institution,” Daniel said.

He added that the university is “very dedicated to the needs of West Texas.”

“I think our leadership is very poised for doing whatever it takes. There seems to be an openness here for innovative change. There’s a lot of interest in people coming up with new ways to do things. Innovation is appreciated,” Daniel said.

He added that you get to a point in your career where when you make a move it’s very deliberate.

“You think about what do you want to accomplish rather than what will build your resume. I think wanting to come to a place where I can make a difference, I think that was a real passion. I have definitely seen that opportunity with coming to UTPB. It is a place where having the heart and the drive to do something that will matter, there’s a good chance to realize those things coming to this institution. That was a real exciting part about coming here,” Daniel said.