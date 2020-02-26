  • February 26, 2020

UT System board passes cybersecurity funding - Odessa American: UTPB

e-Edition Subscribe

UT System board passes cybersecurity funding

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 5:01 pm

UT System board passes cybersecurity funding oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The University of Texas System Board of Regents passed a $10 million allocation to support projects that support cybersecurity. 

Regents were meeting Wednesday and today.

UT Permian Basin will receive more than $600,000 over the next three years to address security firewalls, upgrade computer systems, and support labor costs, an email from the university said. 

The board also passed changes in the admission criteria for the masters of criminal justice administration which will make the program requirements more effective and competitive with similar programs nationally. 

Specifically, it eliminates GRE test requirements and changes the requirement to allow for letters of reference and an essay for working professionals.

And the board approved keeping two low performing programs (as defined by Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board because these programs are being enhanced and restructured. These programs include information systems, biology.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 5:01 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: W at 4mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 48°/Low 29°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 65°/Low 33°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 71°/Low 40°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]