UT System board passes cybersecurity funding

The University of Texas System Board of Regents passed a $10 million allocation to support projects that support cybersecurity.

Regents were meeting Wednesday and today.

UT Permian Basin will receive more than $600,000 over the next three years to address security firewalls, upgrade computer systems, and support labor costs, an email from the university said.

The board also passed changes in the admission criteria for the masters of criminal justice administration which will make the program requirements more effective and competitive with similar programs nationally.

Specifically, it eliminates GRE test requirements and changes the requirement to allow for letters of reference and an essay for working professionals.

And the board approved keeping two low performing programs (as defined by Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board because these programs are being enhanced and restructured. These programs include information systems, biology.