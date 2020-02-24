  • February 24, 2020

West Texas Guitar Festival takes the stage this week

West Texas Guitar Festival takes the stage this week

Posted: Monday, February 24, 2020 3:01 pm

By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Last year, University of Texas Permian Basin student Miguel Paz took a turn in the spotlight at the West Texas Guitar Festival, but worked mostly behind the scenes. This year, he’s concentrating more on performing.

Hosted by UTPB, the festival is set for Thursday through Saturday at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. Farm to Market Road 1788.

Music Professor Dan Keast and Paul Sanchez, guitar class, guitar ensemble and private lessons for guitar, are the co-directors. Grammy winner Andrew York will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday and Gabriel Santiago, a Brazilian guitarist who plays in the jazz style, on Saturday. Steve Kostelnik, part-time assistant professor of applied music at Southwestern University in Georgetown, will be a judge and teach a master class.

Two winners from last year, Logan Wong, at the high school level, and Luis Felipe Rodriguez, the college winner from Mexico, will open for York.

The cost is $40 with Friday — locals night — being free. Winners of the competition receive guitars.

Paz, a sophomore, said it was the first semester he had started taking guitar lessons again. He started playing in junior high and played mariachi for about seven years. When he came to University of Texas Permian Basin, he went into the engineering program and left the guitar behind.

“Then when I realized I didn’t want that job, I came back to music I started getting back into lessons and that was last year’s guitar fest,” Paz said.

He added that he’s improved a lot since last year and he’s looking forward to playing on the main stage.

“It’s weird to explain. I’ve played on other stages before. I’ve gigged around town and stuff, but there’s just something about a grand stage like that that. You know famous artists come to and play there. It’s just a great feeling standing out there,” Paz said.

He added that being on stage with York will be a thrill.

“I’ve actually played a piece from Andrew York and it’s weird because usually we play pieces from people that have already passed on, so to actually meet and hear the person that wrote some of the stuff you play it’s a unique experience,” Paz said. 

Sanchez said students from elementary to college will take part in the festival. Kostelnik will teach a class Saturday afternoon and by that time he’ll be able to see almost all the students and offer tips or address any concerns that he’s seen and any questions, Sanchez said. Santiago also will teach a class Saturday morning and may offer some insight into composing.

Keast said local semi professionals and teachers also will conduct workshops at various levels from beginners to intermediate and advanced. Students can learn about finger picking and strumming technique, for example.

“… There’s a little something for everybody — even adult learners,” Keast said.

Sanchez said there also are classes for people who have no experience with a guitar so they can learn about the instrument.

“There’s also a beginning guitar chords class, blues guitar, recording music, then a composition class and about two other ones. We also experiment with electric guitars, different guitars and amps, getting your sound,” Sanchez said. “Like Dr. Keast said, we want to show different aspects of guitar not just classical …”

Keast added that they know their clientele is kindergarten through 12th grade students. They may want to be like Ed Sheerin who loops.

“… They want to understand how to do that kind of stuff, so we take them into a little bit of that stuff. They can watch YouTube and figure it out, too. … We’re aware of what our clients want — our clients being those students. We’re wanting to give them instruction that helps them understand what people like Ed Sheerin and all these cool people that they look up to are doing, but we’re trying to make sure that they do it the right way … ,” Keast said. “We want to make sure we give them the right tools so that they do it a more healthy, educational way. I think that’s what we started Guitar Fest for — to give our local students the right tools and we’ve been consistent with that in these workshops and master classes on Saturday every year, really just focusing on what do our kids need this year, what’s popular in music now.”

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in on Monday, February 24, 2020 3:01 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

