UTPB signs articulation agreement with UT Health Houston

University of Texas Permian Basin College of Business has signed an agreement with UT Health Science Center at Houston to pave the way for students to earn an MBA and certificate of public health.

Bill Fannin, professor of management at UTPB, said the articulation agreement reduces the number of credit hours it would take to get both if students took them independently.

“… Their certificates are online and our MBA’s online, or they can take our MBA face to face on campus and then the certificate online, whichever a student wants so they can get various teaching modes as they feel is useful,” Fannin.

The healthcare industry is one of the fastest growing in West Texas, Texas and nationally.

“… You’re getting people who are needing to know the basics of business; how to be a good business manager within the environment of the health services industry. One of the ways to do that is through this certificate of public health combined with an MBA,” Fannin said.

He said this doesn’t mean someone has to work in public health, but hospitals are concerned with successful patient outcomes because of the reimbursement schedules they face.

Classes will start with the spring semester in January.

Fannin said UTPB had been working with UT Health Science Center at Houston since September. He said the program makes it flexible for students who are working full time. Students in Houston can take their public health courses face to face and the UTPB’s master’s of business administration online.

Asked about future agreements with UT Health Science Center at Houston, Fannin said they are in talks to expand programs as Houston expands their online offerings, but he wasn’t ready to give specifics at this time.

“… So you basically get shorter programs to get the content and the knowledge that’s needed to be effective as a manager in the health services industry and health public policy area,” Fannin said.

Having shorter courses, he said, will be a benefit to students. Fannin noted that both programs have been in existence for a while.

“… One way to improve health services is to improve how they’re managed. We’re able to improve their knowledge of the health services industry and major issues of public health at the same time as we’re able to improve their managerial capabilities,” Fannin said.