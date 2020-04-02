UTPB senior copes with online education

Maja Abu-Alghanam, a University of Texas Permian Basin senior who will graduate in May with degrees in business administration, marketing and political science, has always preferred in-person instruction. But now she’s had to adjust to the online version, along with social distancing.

“Initially, I was concerned about how my classes would work in an online environment. I prefer learning in a traditional classroom setting, but the university and faculty have been very accommodating and very helpful as all students transition from taking face-to-face classes to online classes, so that’s been great,” Abu-Alghanam said.

“I usually go to tutoring each week and I was kind of worried about that, too, but the Student Success Center at UTPB has done a great job. … I am receiving the same quality of instruction as I did in person. That’s also really great and I’m not worried about that anymore.”

Like any graduating senior, Abu-Alghanam said she did not expect to spend her final semester away from campus and she was “definitely surprised.” Her family is in Odessa.

“But I think there’s a lot left in this semester and the UTPB community is strong and adaptable and I think it will be very interesting to see how we use technology to come together and how students will interact and thrive in this environment,” she said.

Currently an economic development intern at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Abu-Alghanam said she wants to move back to Washington, D.C., where she was in Archer Fellowship program, named for former U.S. Rep. Bill Archer.

Although she prefers in-person instruction, Abu-Alghanam said “it’s not that bad to learn online.”

“The faculty has been really great about creating that online presence. I’m just glad that we have video,” she said.

She plans to pursue a career in energy policy at the federal level in Washington, D.C. Abu-Alghanam added that she wants to work in the executive branch with Congress to ensure lasting American energy independence.

With the coronavirus bearing down and a window of only a few days, UTPB Director of Online Learning Katrieva Jones Monroe had to move more than 300 courses online over spring break. That translates to about 5,000 students, she said.

Monroe said a remote teaching website had to be set up as a hub “because we wanted to create a division between online teaching — and these are professors who’ve actually gone through preparation and best practices to teach and to teach exclusively online courses and remote teaching and those are face-to-face faculty members who are now teaching remotely due to the pandemic we’re facing with COVID-19.”

“We wanted to create a clear line of demarcation,” Monroe said.

She noted that there was always a helpdesk, but now there are two different types.

“Our vice president of IT, Brad Shook, he has oversight and that handles software requests such as Office 365 and any type of software, as well as hardware requests such as laptops and any type of devices. Then we have the Canvass help desk. Canvass is our learning management system. We refer to that as an LMS, but essentially it’s what houses all of our online courses. It’s also how students communicate with professors and instructors,” Monroe said.

Woodley said nearly everyone at UTPB was involved in converting the courses to online.

Monroe said some faculty members used to in-person instruction now are set up at home for online instruction.

“… I believe this is something staff and faculty, as well as students, has come to appreciate,” she said.

So far, Monroe said, the situation has been ideal for UTPB as an institution.

“As you know, this is not unique to UTPB. This is happening throughout the world and so we, just like many other higher ed institutions, we are basically grabbing the bull by the horns and creating resources,” she said. “We have an integrated leadership model that we follow at the university in which the academic side also works with the student services side. We share resources. We celebrate successes and we share those experiences. I believe that’s one of the many reasons why the transition has been — it hasn’t been completely smooth — but it definitely could be worse. I think we’ve done a really good job of creating an ecosystem of support for … faculty, staff and students.”

UTPB President Sandra Woodley said virtual town hall meetings have been held separately with students, faculty and staff weekly to make sure everyone’s questions get answered and officials can troubleshoot.

Woodley agreed with Monroe about how the transition has gone.

“People seem to be settling into this new normal and working to make sure that the students have all the support they need to be successful come the end of this semester. We’re really confident that things are going well and we’ll finish this semester uninterrupted,” she added.

Most UTPB employees are working remotely, but some essential personnel are in their offices occasionally.

“But we’re practicing, of course, the social distance thing. Even my executive staff, they’re spending most of their time at home … All of our meetings that have gone to virtual,” Woodley said.

There are about 70 students on campus who have no alternative but to stay on campus. Woodley said the university is working to make sure they can support them and feed them.

“Many of them are international students who could not go home and … there were other students who didn’t have a home to go to, or not a safe one to go to. … That process is working very well, in addition to all the other changes that we’ve made,” Woodley said.

On the subject of graduation, Woodley said the UT System has announced that there will be no commencement services in any of the UT System schools this spring.

“We’re working to try to find a virtual way to celebrate with our new graduates,” but the new graduates will be given a chance to be part of another graduation ceremony when things get back to normal, Woodley said.

Monroe called the overall experience a “beautiful nightmare.”

“… I don’t think anyone in higher ed, including upper administration, administrators, faculty, staff and students, I don’t think any of us saw this in our futures; none of us. We have all been impacted in one way or another, but one of the things I can attest to is the camaraderie and the willingness to band together to get the job done from the student perspective, faculty, staff, administrators, we have really all supported each other for the central goal of getting the students onboarded, making sure the students’ experience is as smooth as it would have been had these circumstances not happened,” Monroe said.

She praised the leadership at UTPB who have helped them get where they needed to be. She added that the virtual town hall meetings and constant email communication has been very helpful.

“I can tell you from a personal perspective it’s been a tremendous help having that transparency and communication so that no one has to do any guesswork to understand. This is where we are, this is where we were, and this is where we’re going. It helps as a middle manager at the university, it actually helps, because my staff was hearing rumors but having the town hall meetings has helped settle everyone so we can actually just focus on our jobs,” Monroe said.

Woodley added that she’s proud of the Falcon community for coming together in a way that will make the university even better in the future.

“I think that’s all of our goals — to be able to take this time and learn what we need to learn and make sure that we can support each other as we go forward because we’ll be better when this is over and that’s an exciting thing,” Woodley said.