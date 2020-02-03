Pep band bolsters spirit at UTPB basketball

Instead of canned music, fans of the University of Texas Permian Basin basketball teams can listen to some live music, courtesy of the school’s pep band.

Odessa native Ethan Ward is drum major of Spirit of the Permian Basin and part of that responsibility is that he’s also the student leader of the pep band. He has been in pep band since he started at UTPB in fall 2016.

His main instrument is trumpet. Initially, he and Jasper Miranda would trade off being in charge, but Miranda is now student teaching.

“So starting this fall, it’s just me being in charge, communicating with the pep band,” said Ward, a music education major. “My biggest role in the pep band is just to call up the songs and to direct them and to watch the game to make sure I’m putting the right music in the right place.”

There are 28 to 30 pep band members from the concert and marching band. Ward said they perform at volleyball games in the fall and basketball in the spring. He added that the members are probably the ones that feel most comfortable with the music, Ward said.

“And they’re also the ones that are the most dedicated. That’s what I’ve noticed. The players that do show up are the ones that are always there, ready to go, willing to show up and play at a moment’s notice,” Ward said.

The songs were chosen during marching band season. Ward, Kevin Richardson, director of bands, and student workers sat down in the library and went through “a ton” of music.

“We selected selections out of that and we came up with a list of about 40 songs. …,” Ward said.

At each game where the pep band plays, he’s selecting from that list, but recently he said he has been pulling a few more tunes like “Jeopardy.”

“That was brand new. The pep band had never seen it before, so I am starting to introduce new music, which is something different than what we’ve done in the past,” Ward said.

There are times when he has to throw in a surprise bit of music.

“In a moment’s notice, the basketball game could change and all of a sudden something unexpected happens and the song that I had called up is now not fitted for the mood that we need to have. For example, I have some more aggressive stuff on our list … like for momentum timeouts where if our team is scoring one right after the other, there’s a timeout that gets called and our job as the pep band is to keep the momentum going to keep that spirit alive,” Ward said.

The group sight reads before the game starts so a lot of what audiences are hearing is fresh music.

“Once I pass out the music, it’s their responsibility to look at it on their own time and to make sure that they have gone over it properly and make sure that they know their part,” Ward said. “… Whenever we put it together, my job is just to come in and say trumpets you’re being too loud here; the most important part is the trombones; trombones vice-versa; that kind of stuff just to make sure it sounds right in that space.”

The UTPB gym, he said, is a live setting.

“… There’s no sound absorbers in the gym. There’s a few, but not enough to make a difference. And really no matter where you stand in the gym, I’ve noticed that the band sounds the same. … It’s that big, loud band sound,” he added.

When you get closer, you can hear where balance issues might be, he said.

“Even though we’re a 30-person band, we sound like we’re maybe 60 to 70. It’s pretty impressive the gym quality sound that we get. …,” Ward said.

He added that he’s had people come up to him, including a referee recently, saying what a good job the band does. Ward said the referee told him he had been mediating games for 30-plus years and said that was the best the National Anthem ever sounded anywhere he had refereed.

“He shook my hand and then he said congratulations. It was a very special moment to be told something like that. I have chills just thinking about it,” Ward said.

The group also works in conjunction with other spirit organizations like the Flock, dance team and cheerleaders.

“To come to a university and to have such close-knit friendship, almost, between the organizations is something very, very unique. … I don’t know if a lot of other universities have that. I don’t know if all their spirit organizations get along as well as we do, Ward said.

Freshmen Star McKee and Brandon Lippert and sophomore Isaiah Gonzalez were drawn to the pep band to have fun.

“I came from a small high school and we didn’t really have an opportunity to play at basketball games, and so as soon as everyone in my section started talking about how fun it was, it was a no-brainer,” said Lippert, who plays the trombone.

“I think it was a lot cooler than I expected. I expected to go in there and it be like OK play this; all right stop. But not only do we get to play and have fun during time outs, but we get to cheer on our team which I’m really a big supporter of all that,” he added.

McKee, who plays the flute, has an older brother who was in the band before her and he talked it up.

“And yeah, it is a lot of fun. I love all the cheering, all the chants, all the crazy stuff, especially the brass they’re awesome,” McKee said.

Gonzalez said he first joined to hang out with friends.

“But then I started to like it. Then I found myself getting into the games and doing everything possible to boost up the team,” said Gonzalez, who plays baritone.