UTPB plans virtual Falcon Day

The change is due to precautions being taken due to the coronavirus. This will be the first event of its kind for the Odessa university, said Mallory Langford, a transfer admissions counselor. It will start at 10 a.m., the UTPB website said.

“We’re still having students register. We’ll be providing the link to join the event like on our social media (and) on the website … but we’re still encouraging them to register so that we can have an accurate count of whether or not they actually log on at that time,” Langford said.

This will also enable UTPB to follow up with each registrant and offer more information.

Langford said she will send an email out later this week with a link and the instructions telling participants what they need to do to get in on Falcon Day.

During the time when there is a lull waiting for people to jump on, a virtual tour, or at least a slide show of photographs of the campus will be shown giving a view of the buildings, classrooms and athletic events, for example.

“… Then we’ll jump into the programming of it, which we’re still kind of nailing down all the specifics of it but what we’re going to try to do basically is give them an opportunity to hear from every area of campus that is more than likely important to them,” Langford said.

“In our typical Falcon Days where we are able to invite them to campus, we start off the morning with (UTPB President) Dr. (Sandra) Woodley giving a welcome to everybody, so we’ll start it off that same way with Dr. Woodley welcoming everybody to our virtual event and then we’ll just kind of move through the roster of speakers or presenters,” she added.

At the same time, students will be able to submit questions in real time to school officials and the discussion will be moderated. There may be questions that have to be forwarded to specific speakers.

A list of frequently asked questions also will be created and that will be sent out to everybody who registered.

“Necessity is the mother of invention, so it’s one of those situations, but honestly, I think it’s a really great idea regardless of pandemic or not to offer that at least once a semester because there are students that probably would like to come visit our campus, but aren’t able to make that far of a trip. We have a lot of students that are really heavily involved in their high school activities — whether its athletics, or academics, or fine arts — so sometimes getting away can be really difficult, especially for some of our students that might be traveling a further distance than just the surrounding area so we’re hoping to keep this as a continuing event,” Langford said.

Organizing the event has been a bit of a learning curve because of the technology.

“But in the last couple of weeks, we’ve really jumped on in and been figuring that out. We’ve been working remotely so it’s kind of worked out OK because it’s given us an opportunity to test out some of the technology and what’s the best way to organize an event like this and how to have it scripted out with transition from one speaker to the next,” she said. “We’re hopeful that it goes off smoothly, but we’re also hoping that people will be gracious with us if we have some hiccups along the way.”

It’s been hard to tell how many participants they might have, but they had about 100 registered as of March 30. Some of them had signed up before everything got upended, and quite a few have registered since the event was reformatted.

“So it’s hard to tell how many exactly we’ll have actually join us on Saturday, but we’re hoping for a good turnout,” Langford said.

Communications Manager Alexa Dunson said it’s the university’s top priority to continue serving the Falcon community and prospective students.

“We’re disappointed that we’re unable to welcome students and their families on our campus, but we’re looking forward to still being able to share everything UT Permian Basin has to offer. We’re thankful to have a very talented team who was able to organize, plan and make this Falcon Day happen. During these times of social distancing, technology is definitely our friend! The people who make up UTPB are truly special and whether you’re visiting in person or virtually, we’re confident the sense of community we have will shine through,” Dunson said.

Langford wasn’t sure yet how the virus has impacted registration for college because it hasn’t started yet. But they have seen a slowdown within admissions for getting transcripts from other schools. Prospective students are being encouraged to get electronic copies of the documents they need rather than sending them through the mail.

“… It can be sort of a challenge for some students to get things sent in to complete their application because of just the general state of things, so we’ve had to kind of rework some things and look at some things but we’re making it work,” Langford said.

The majority of UTPB students are from the local area, but others come from around the state, country and world.

Langford said she is optimistic about the virtual Falcon Day.

“… Some of it will be trial and error, obviously, because the first time you do anything you’re still, you’re trying things — what works and what doesn’t and what you need to tweak for the next time. But, overall, yes I’m very optimistic that this will be a successful event. I’m ... glad we were able to quickly pivot and figure out a replacement event for Falcon Day. We had some really exciting things planned for the Falcon Day, had it gone as originally planned and so we were all a little disappointed that we’re having to rethink this. But once we put our heads together and made a plan, I think we’re all really excited about offering a virtual event for everybody.”