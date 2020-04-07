Golden Windmill Award winner stresses importance of languages

An assistant professor at the Language, Literacy and Special populations department, Kenfield recently won the 2020 Golden Windmill Award from the La Mancha Society of UTPB. She works with pre- and in-service teachers who are working to better serve their English language learner students.

A former bilingual elementary and middle school language arts teacher in the southwest, Kenfield’s work focuses on sociolinguistic self-explorations with bilingual teachers who have not yet earned their license (pre-service) around literacy experiences and actions to strengthen the professional commitment to serve English language learners.

Kenfield said she felt honored to win the Windmill Award because they want to support young scholars.

“I read about their requirements and I felt like I could maybe compete. I felt honored. It’s my second year at UTPB and I have been very active scholarly since I joined UTPB. I have five publications both in English and Spanish in peer review journals. The most recent one is in ReVista, the Harvard review of Latin America,” she said.

This was related to her dissertation.

Larry G. Daniel, dean and professor of the College of Education at UTPB, said Kenfield represents a new generation of “qualitative researchers who practice participatory action research.”

“This research methodology allows the research participants to partner with the researchers to guide the inquiry and in some cases present and write about the research of which they are part. Yuliana’s methods are appropriately scientific while also being sensitive to the people being studied. The Golden Windmill Award will thrust her forward in what is already an excellent trajectory of producing meaningful research on the bilingual population,” Daniel said in an email.

Kenfield went through high school and college in her hometown of Cusco in Southern Peru. She earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration with tourism and anthropology minors from University of San Antonio Abad of Cusco in Peru.

She earned a master’s degree in applied linguistics to teaching from Antonio de Nebrija University in Madrid, Spain. Her doctorate is in language, literacy and sociocultural studies from the University of New Mexico.

Since joining UTPB in 2018, Kenfield’s scholarly activity has earned local and national recognition. She also recently received the 2020 Distinguished Dissertation Award from the Critical Educators for Social Justice Special Interest Group within the American Educational Research Association. Her dissertation manuscript received third place for 2019 Outstanding Dissertation awards by the National Association of Bilingual Education.

A portion of Kenfield’s research was published in the ReVista Hard Review of Latin America. ReVista is a prominent bilingual journal published by Harvard University.

Kenfield said she teaches both undergraduate and graduate courses in bilingual and English as a second language.

“I teach courses related to equity in education, diversity, bilingualism, biliteracy and cognition and some teaching methods for English language learners. Basically, it’s to better serve English language learners,” she said.

“In Texas, one in every five students is an English language learner, according to our last statistics — our last census from the Texas Education Agency. So it’s very important. It’s most likely our future teachers, if they are bilingual or not, they are going to have a bilingual child they are going to have four or five maybe more than that,” Kenfield said.

There are early exit programs in bilingual education.

“What you try to do is support the child so they can exit the bilingual program by third grade, or the most by fifth grade. But what happens when you have an immigrant child that just migrated as is a 12 year old? This is a child that is going to enter into sixth grade. There are different cases. It’s just very complex,” she said.

Her passion for multilingualism emerged in her hometown of Cusco because there are nine languages spoken but they are highly bilingual with Spanish and Quechua, an indigenous language.

Kenfield said many of her relatives are bilingual, but she experiences language loss as many of her students at UTPB do. They have shared with her that their parents don’t want them to be bilingual because of the sigma that they should speak English only.

Kenfield was a bilingual classroom teacher in Albuquerque, N.M., for seven years earning her license with a bilingual endorsement in 2009. She said there were a large number of bilingual people there, with not only immigrants but Native Americans and 19 languages spoken.

When she was in college, Kenfield learned about an internship program for young professionals. She met the criteria, so she applied with the goal of improving her English. In 2005, she was sent to West Glacier National Park by Flathead Valley in Montana and met her husband, Doug, there.

She and her husband, a botanist, have twins who have been bilingual from birth.

Kenfield said she feels honored to train teachers.

“I believe that I can advocate for English language learners as a professor that is training future teachers, teachers that might consider the bilingual endorsement or not but teachers that are going to have English language learners at the end of the day,” she said.