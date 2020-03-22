UTPB professor pens book on conducting

Different things get people up in the morning. For University of Texas Permian Basin Director of Choral Activities Frank Eychaner, it’s teaching music and teaching music teachers.

To help that mission along, Eychaner recently published the book “Foundations of Conducting Technique.” GIA Publications Inc. is the publisher, and for people in the music world, that’s the pinnacle.

“This is my very first book. I’ve written lots and lots of articles and presentations and pedagogical materials, but this is the first time I’ve sought to get it published in a book,” Eychaner said.

He said he didn’t want to write the book from one certain perspective but rather talking about the things that all great conductors share.

“That’s why I wrote ‘Foundations of Conducting Technique’; not choral, or band, or orchestra. I also was frustrated with a lot of our really well-known texts that kind of paint the picture of the professional orchestra conductor that we should all aspire to,” Eychaner said. “The reason that’s problematic is because the skills that a professional orchestra conductor needs, while all valuable, are not necessarily the skills that one needs to be successful to be teaching middle school band in Odessa, Texas.”

Most students at UTPB are preparing to be public school educators, so Eychaner said he wanted to write a book that not only validated that but celebrated it as a completely worthy end.

“A third issue that I really wanted to overcome was really, really complex musical examples that divided the students’ attention between the conducting challenges that they were trying to overcome and trying to apprehend and lead complex musical materials. The etudes that I wrote tend to be very, very simple. For example, teaching students to change the pattern, to show the ensemble that a beat gets less emphasis is something that doesn’t get approached much because it’s kind of a thick content, difficult to write about. We approached it in a number of different ways. I wrote exercises that are all based on a simple melody and then I simply asked the students to omit individual notes of the line so in the first example they omit all beat one so they get to practice six times in a row a beat of de-emphasis on beat one. …”

And it continues through successive beats.

“It makes the pedagogy much more structured. It makes it much more attainable for a young conductor who’s trying to isolate and build specific skills over time so the students aren’t confused by the difficulty of the music, but can rather focus on the specific gestural skill that they want to develop,” Eychaner said.

He added that he is able to talk about conducting in a way that any person who reads it can understand, and with some practice, develop the skills.

“We were able to use technology to accomplish some really cool things because conducting is fundamentally doing and writing about doing is hard. We have a number of QR codes embedded in the book, so the students can use their smartphones to scan the QR codes. It will take them directly to a YouTube video where they get to see myself and some of our students modeling the specific concepts that are being talked about in that area of the chapter. They get to see some examples, so if they are not blessed with a conducting teacher, (and) they’re just trying to do it on their own, they at least have a pathway forward,” he added.

The book is designed to be used as an undergraduate conducting text.

“As I mentioned, the conducting etudes are all through the text so people can practice the discreet skills,” Eychaner said.

He added that he wrote a lengthy chapter on leadership and the changing role of the conductor that was critical of the historic model of the maestro as a God-like figure that is a “mini-tyrant” on the podium “and described a better way forward using the transformational leadership model.”

The transformational leadership model can be used in any context whether it’s the military, business, church, a nonprofit organization or an educational environment.

“What the transformational leadership model does is seeks to identify leader behaviors that bring out the best in followers so the four are: Inspirational motivation which in a nutshell the leader provides an inspiring model that people want to follow by telling followers how when we all do this together. We’re all going to get forward so people are willing to put aside their temporary wants and needs to advance the cause of the organization. That ultimately gets everybody further down the road that they want to be on.

“Idealized influence, which means that the leader by their character, by their actions, by their expertise, by their moral and ethical center provides a model that people want to follow. They say, ‘This is a person that I can trust. This is a person that I can emulate. This is a person that I can, when they ask me to work hard, I can work hard for them because they’re a person who demonstrates that they work hard.”

“The third component is intellectual stimulation. Intellectual stimulation is the idea that a leader is not necessarily stuck in old paradigms, but rather they can think outside the box. They can approach common problems in new ways. The intellectually stimulating leader doesn’t need, is not necessarily stuck in convention, but can hear good advice from people inside and outside the organization. The intellectually stimulating leader invites followers and people in the organization to bring their best ideas forward and celebrate those ideas wherever they come from, so it’s not … top down in the sense that they need to be the source of every good idea.”

“Then the final piece is individual consideration. The transformative leader that is individually considerate treats individuals like individuals; walks around, knows people’s names; knows what’s going on in their lives,” Eychaner said.

Eychaner said he and GIA found each other. He has a colleague who has done some work for them and he had been talking about writing a book for many years. His colleague told the owner of the company he needed Eychaner to write a book for them.

Eychaner said he’d always wanted to have GIA has his publisher.

“In my field, they are a leader,” he said.

He said it’s difficult to get people to pay attention to what you’ve written in music unless they trust your ability as a performer.

“It’s very difficult for them to want to be interested in your philosophy of music and music making until they understand that you make music at the highest levels, so a couple of books that I want to write are more about the philosophy of music, not in the sense of Aristotle, but rather how do we treat people in the music environment kind of along the transformational leadership vein,” Eychaner said.

The actual writing process took a few years, but when it’s all said and done, it’s very rewarding to hold the copy in your hand.

“I think it’s kind of a special sickness to want to write a book. It’s very satisfying. It’s incredibly rewarding to discipline yourself to go through the process of putting down your experiences …,” Eychaner said.

“The reason I would be happy to write another book and will be writing more is that sense of this is my mission; this is my purpose; this is my calling. I’m never going to cure cancer. I’m never going to run for high office. I’m never going to argue a case before the Supreme Court, but my calling is to teach teachers and so any project that I can undertake that helps me do that better and helps me broaden my impact in that way is something that’s worthy of my time and attention,” he added.

This is Eychaner’s sixth year at UTPB. Before that, he said he was at Colorado Christian University for eight years. He spent three years at a junior college, and before that, five years teaching at the high school level.

Professor & Chair of Music Dan Keast said GIA conducting books are by the “Gods of conducting.”

“They don’t publish very many conducting books. They just publish the ones that we put on a pedestal and those are the ones that we use as textbooks and so knowing that one of my colleagues is amongst those people that we are going to be looking to as a textbook that is going to be used by a generation of conducting students, I’m just thinking I’m so lucky to be able to call him my colleague. And I guess I’m not surprised because he is a fabulous conductor, but I’m just so happy for him and proud but also just so lucky to call him my colleague. …,” Keast said.

“He’s such a talented man and it’s a wonderful thing to see him succeed so well. … GIA conducting books are the top of the line for conductors and you can’t hit a home run any further than what he just hit, so I’m so happy for him.”