UTPB extends online classes into summer

“Everyone will be happy when we can safely bring students back to campus as we miss them so much. In the meantime our students will not miss a beat in their pursuit of academic progress at UTPB. We are committed to the highest quality online experience this summer for our students,” UT Permian Basin President Sandra Woodley stated in a news release.

Historically, the delivery of summer classes at UTPB has happened primarily online. The faculty will continue to provide resources like advising, tutoring, technology assistance, and mentoring to our students, the release said.

“We have excellent offerings this summer. Our amazing faculty will work hard to transition classes so they can be offered remotely. Our goal is to ensure that there are no barriers to their academic progress. As always, my team stands ready to assist students with any issues that arise,” Dean of Student Success Michael Frawley stated in the release.

The UTPB Campus remains closed to the public. However, all business and academic work remain fully functional, often with expanded hours of remote access service. The university will continue to assist the public via phone, email, and virtual meetings.