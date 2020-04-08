  • April 8, 2020

UTPB extends online classes into summer - Odessa American: UTPB

e-Edition Subscribe

UTPB extends online classes into summer

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net

Posted: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 2:44 pm

UTPB extends online classes into summer oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The University of Texas Permian Basin has decided to extend online courses through the summer semesters.

“Everyone will be happy when we can safely bring students back to campus as we miss them so much. In the meantime our students will not miss a beat in their pursuit of academic progress at UTPB. We are committed to the highest quality online experience this summer for our students,” UT Permian Basin President Sandra Woodley stated in a news release.

Historically, the delivery of summer classes at UTPB has happened primarily online. The faculty will continue to provide resources like advising, tutoring, technology assistance, and mentoring to our students, the release said.

“We have excellent offerings this summer. Our amazing faculty will work hard to transition classes so they can be offered remotely. Our goal is to ensure that there are no barriers to their academic progress. As always, my team stands ready to assist students with any issues that arise,” Dean of Student Success Michael Frawley stated in the release.

The UTPB Campus remains closed to the public. However, all business and academic work remain fully functional, often with expanded hours of remote access service. The university will continue to assist the public via phone, email, and virtual meetings.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 2:44 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
88°
Humidity: 15%
Winds: WSW at 12mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 59°
Considerable cloudiness. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 72°/Low 53°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 64°/Low 56°
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]