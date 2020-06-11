UTPB gives more than $500,000 to students

To that end, as of June 10, UT Permian Basin has distributed more than $500,000 in aid to students who have requested assistance through the Student Emergency Fund or CARES Act.

“The University of Texas Permian Basin truly is a place that cares about not only the success of our students but their well-being. The Student Emergency Fund process provides the opportunity to identify and remove barriers,” Associate Dean of Students Corey Benson said in a news release. “Many students lost their source of income due to COVID-19, which means they couldn’t afford food, a plane ticket home, or tuition for their classes. That’s where we step in to help.”

So far, 633 UTPB students have received assistance, either from the Student Emergency Fund or the CARES Act. Every request submitted is reviewed by a committee of university officials to determine the appropriate resources to provide, a news release said.

“UT Permian Basin is committed to helping our students graduate. COVID-19 has caused a loss of momentum toward academic success for some students. We hope these funds can help steer those facing hardships in the right direction, but we know our work is not done yet,” added Benson.

A breakdown of the $500,153.92 in aid that has been distributed by UT Permian Basin since March follows:

CARES Act funds:

>> 369 students have been awarded as of June 9.

>> $355,100.00 has been applied to student accounts.

Student Emergency Fund:

>> $145,053.92 has been awarded through the review process from the below listed sources:

>> $86,165.22 Scholarship funds applied to student account (Source: Scholarship funds authorized by Office of Advancement and/or Office of Financial Aid).

>> $48,255.00 Additional state/federal aid applied to student account based on remaining eligibility (Source: State and federal funds).

>> $10,633.70 Student Emergency Fund award applied to student account; gift cards provided directly to student; direct purchase of flight (Source: Emergency Fund).