UTPB graduate ‘natural teacher’

Since she was 4 years old, Jennifer Hall wanted to play the fiddle and she’s capping off her wish with commencement from University of Texas Permian Basin Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

There are 539 graduates, Communications Manager Alexa Dunson said in a text message. Last fall, they had 546.

Hall will earn a bachelor of music degree with an early childhood through 12th grade music certification. She plans to teach at Lee High School starting in January.

Currently, Hall gives private lessons at a studio in Odessa, plays fiddle in a band called Keeping Harvey Company, and is an online instructor for the adult education department at Midland College.

“For my senior recital here at the school, I did something very unique. My professor is actually a fiddle player in a band whose label is out of Nashville, so half of my recital was classical and half of my recital was fiddle music. For the fiddle half, I actually called in my band and they accompanied me and I got to play orange blossom special as my finale,” Hall said.

The band has its name because the lead singer and the drummer are sisters whose last name is Harvey. So Hall keeps them company.

Although Hall was first inspired to play fiddle at 4 years old when she saw Allison Krause performing the Orange Blossom Special at the Grand Ole Opry on TV, she didn’t get a violin until she was 5.

At first, Hall said her mother thought “I was just being a kid until I kept begging her and bringing it up and talking about it.”

Her brothers were taking guitar and her mother asked the teacher if he knew a violin teacher. She found a Suzuki instructor.

“That teacher passed away when I was 10 years old and so I just continued to play and self teach from about 10 years old to 14 and then I started getting into lessons again,” Hall said.

Her teacher had taught her a little bit of how to read music. Hall said she was trained by ear and on how to read tablature, which indicates instrument fingering but doesn’t include rhythm or dynamics.

“You have to hear the rhythm in your head to play it,” Hall said.

In addition to violin, she can comfortably play the cello and piano. She can also play mandolin and a little bit of guitar.

The concept of graduating Saturday is surreal, she said.

“I played the commencement ceremonies every semester that I’ve been here. We play the commencement ceremonies and we play semester after semester for all of these people and you never believe it’s actually going to be you one day that gets to do it until it’s here,” Hall said.

Having played eight semesters worth of commencements, Hall said you don’t believe the ceremony is coming until you don’t have to go to rehearsal anymore.

“You go to put your cap and gown on,” she said.

Born in Farmington, N.M., Hall moved to Midland in 2009. A couple of things helped her settle on UTPB for college. One was that her violin instructor who had taught her in her junior and senior year of high school at Lee was a violin professor at UTPB so she’d still be able to learn from him.

“The other factor is I got to stay at home while I went to school and I wouldn’t have to pay for housing. I’m very, very close with my mom, so for me to get to stay here, do what I love and have that teacher was a sign-me-up sort of situation,” Hall said.

But she found the program was also a good fit.

“… I wouldn’t have felt as comfortable at a larger school and for me you get more one-on-one instruction here. The professors not only know your name, but they know your face. They know your personality and how you are as a performer. That just really makes you feel comfortable in their lectures,” Hall said.

She added that the smaller environment also enables professors to get to know students as humans.

At first, Hall didn’t want to be a teacher. She wanted to be a private lesson instructor, but student teaching changed her mind and it has been rewarding. Hall said she has had a middle school student who made first violin in all-city orchestra and high school students who made all-region.

“One thing I really have enjoyed about seeing the students and how far they’ve come and grow is they challenge me to have to find different ways to teach something I’ve taught maybe several times. I have to teach it differently for each learner. That’s been really fun to see what works, what doesn’t work,” Hall said.

Dan Keast, professor and chair of music at UTPB, lauded Hall for all her attributes.

“Jennifer is an excellent young music educator! It’s been my pleasure to watch her grow as a musician at UTPB. This fall was only confirmation of what I already knew when I saw her in a classroom during her student teaching. She’s a natural teacher, as well as excellent violinist. She will be one of those we point to in a few years saying, ‘I always knew she would be one of the best orchestra directors in the state of Texas!’” Keast said in an email.