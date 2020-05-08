Woodley: August opening planned with precautions

Like other universities nationwide, University of Texas Permian Basin is looking toward a fall reopening, but with precautions and modifications to everything from classes to sporting events.

In a teleconference Wednesday, President Sandra Woodley said there are a lot of plans the university is working on to minimize the risk of COVID-19, but also come up with a plan flexible enough to enable the university to allow students back on campus Aug. 24.

“ We need to pay attention to the health information that we have on the ground. Some of those will obviously be a spreading out of students in the classroom, so that we can honor the social distancing from the CDC guidelines,” Woodley said. “We’ll also have different rules for the dorms and the residence hall and the dining halls, again, just to make sure that we can minimize the risk.”

“ We’re also looking at other kinds of academic options. In addition to the on-campus work that we’ll do with students in their classes, we’ll continue to utilize innovative ways to have blended learning more online some hybrid programs, as well,” she added.

Woodley said she thinks it’s important to signal early to students that the university will be reopening in some manner, even if it’s changed.

She added that the presidents of the UT schools are united in the view that they will have a way to reopen that minimizes risk.

“ We know that in a pandemic it’s impossible to totally avoid exposure to COVID. That’s not possible whether you go to your college class, or whether you go to the drug store, or to the grocery store. So it’s impossible to totally eliminate your risk as far as catching COVID, but I think it is important, and I think this is true across the nation as universities take a look at this, to put in place protocols and options that particularly provide a safer environment for those who are in the high-risk categories, particularly faculty and students who have underlying health conditions. We want to have more options for them, as well,” Woodley said.

Spreading out classes, using larger classrooms and avoiding large gatherings on campus are a few ways Woodley said she hopes to balance the well-being of the Falcon family and still offer the campus life that is important for students.

Dan Heimmermann, provost and vice president for academic affairs, is heading a roughly 15-person task force with leaders from across the campus on matters like whether to give students single rooms, providing spaces for self-isolation and quarantining.

As for sports, Woodley said the NCAA and Lone Star Conference are working on that because it’s not up to any one university or conference as to what that might look like.

The discussion so far has included limiting the number of athletic events in each sport, maybe moving fall sports into winter, or even into the spring, limiting travel and limiting the number of spectators who attend athletic events.

She added that some of the sports are already livestreamed.

“ Football and basketball are included in a Lone Star Conference-wide option available for streaming the event, so those streaming opportunities certainly will continue,” Woodley said.

When the football team is playing at home they are at Ratliff Stadium, which is “pretty large,” so they can adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines.

“ We don’t know where the NCAA and the Lone Star will land on their recommendation, but I can tell you that we will be guided by the federal, local and the state authorities, and more importantly, we’ll be guided by the public health information and the experts as well to make sure that whatever we do it fits squarely into the recommended guidelines for minimizing the risk,” Woodley said.

If needed, classes would start on time even if students aren’t physically on campus using the same online options in operation now.

“ But I suspect we’ll be able to welcome students on the campus in the fall and then have a plan in place for any contingencies that might be needed,” Woodley said.

On COVID-19 testing, she said the university is working to maximize its ability to test and contact trace.

“ As some of you may be aware, our own nursing program is highly trained in that area. Our students work with county health officials and they are doing so now to do the contact tracing and to work with some of those kinds of strategies that will be needed if people do begin to get sick on our campus. We’ll utilize our own health officials, also the hospitals and the county … that we already have available to our students,” Woodley said.

For food service, Woodley said UTPB will make it more point of service and let students take meals back to their rooms, for example. Even before the university shut down, it had stopped serving food buffet style.

“ We’ll be working Chartwells, our dining provider, to take a look at how we can provide the food service safely. There are already protocols for that that they’re working through. They have national advice on that as Chartwells is a national company. … so the the dining certainly will look different,” Woodley said.

She added that there are multiple locations on campus where food service can be provided, as well.

“ Those are the kinds of things that we don’t have fully nailed down at this point, but those are the right questions that we’re working through,” she said.