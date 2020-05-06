UTPB officials optimistic about fall reopening

University of Texas Permian Basin officials announced Wednesday optimism about opening in the fall, but it will likely look different than it has before.

“Our plans will be guided by medical and public health experts and in accordance with federal, state and local directives. We are committed to finding the right balance between our two most important objectives; (1) the well-being of the Falcon family and our community; and (2) fulfilling our core mission by educating the next generation of leaders and inspiring creativity and learning,” President Sandra Woodley said in a news release.

The university conceded that it does not yet have all the answers in place because uncertainty continues to persist and will do so for the near future, the release said.

Summer classes will remain online.

A task force made up of representatives from each area of the campus has been working to come up with a flexible plan, which will use blended options to include campus-based experiences as well as high quality online and hybrid learning, the release said.

Some preliminary considerations include:

>> Staggering class times and locations to promote social distancing.

>> Staggering work schedules for staff, combined with some additional remote working hours.

>> Blended instructional models — hybrid, online, and campus-based instruction.

>> Protective equipment and cleaning/sanitizing strategies.

>> Protective measures and accommodations for those who are at greater risk.

>> Robust testing protocols for students, faculty, and staff; quarantines as needed.

>> Contact tracing; testing/isolation when appropriate.

>> Prohibiting large gatherings.

>> Providing face coverings/protective barriers for transactional contact.

>> Ensuring frequent deep cleaning of facilities; including classrooms, labs, and common spaces.

>> New rules for housing and dining halls.

>> New rules for athletics and campus events.