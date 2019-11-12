  • November 12, 2019

Actor to speak at UTPB - Odessa American: UTPB

Actor to speak at UTPB

Students in Philanthropy to present Brian Donovan

IF YOU GO

>> What: Brian Donovan.

>> When: 12:30 p.m. Friday.

>> Where: UTPB Student Activity Center Lobby, 4901 E. University Blvd.

>> Cost: Free.

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:41 pm

Actor to speak at UTPB By Nathaniel Miller

Hollywood actor, producer and public speaker Brian Donovan is scheduled to appear Friday in Odessa.

Donovan is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. at the University of Texas Permian Basin Student Activity Center Lobby, 4901 E. University Blvd. The event is free and presented by the UTPB Students in Philanthropy.

Donovan is a voice actor who has performed in numerous animated television and movies; with his best-known role being Rock Lee from the “Naruto” series. Donovan also produced “Kelly’s Hollywood,” a film about his relationship with his sister with Down Syndrome.

Maribea Merrit, director of professional education and enrichment, said members of the Students in Philanthropy had awarded a grant to Sharing Hands A Respite Experience and because Donovan was in West Texas for another event, he agreed to speak at the university.

Sharing hands is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families who have children with special needs.

Sponsored by the Abell-Hanger Foundation, Students in Philanthropy is a program that helps students learn skills to serve with nonprofit organizations and learn leadership skills. Students raise money and distribute the funds to applying organizations throughout the year.

Treasurer Alex Corrales said he hopes people who listen to Donovan on Friday can take away a message of hope.

“Having Brian here to tell us his story of achieving a dream while dealing with circumstance that life throws at us is really moving,” Corrales said. “I hope that people that come to see Brian speak are inspired to go and accomplish any goal or dream that they may be pursuing.”

Posted in , on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:41 pm.

