  • December 5, 2019

UTPB to install music honor society - Odessa American: UTPB

UTPB to install music honor society

Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 3:50 pm

The University of Texas Permian Basin Music Department will install a chapter of Pi Kappa Lambda at noon Friday in the Rea-Greathouse Hall of the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Pi Kappa Lambda is the only national academic music honor society. Simultaneously, they will be inducting the first class of faculty and students. A regent of Pi Kappa Lambda from the University of North Texas, James Scott, will be on hand to officiate the historic ceremony.

Dan Heimmermann, UTPB provost and vice president for academic affairs, will give the greeting. The UTPB chapter will be the Lambda Beta chapter.

“It affirms that as an academic community that we value people who take their studies seriously,” said Director of Choral Activities Frank Eychaner said. “It gives us a chance to acknowledge the students who really demonstrate the highest levels of academic achievement and to say to the entire community and students alike that this is a priority for us and that an honor society is a great way to do that.”

Eychaner added that it provides an opportunity for networking.

“Anytime that a student is a member of an honor society or an international organization, it raises the value of their degree in the workplace because especially at the beginning of a career in the absence of a lot of experience the thing that differentiates young candidates is how they’ve distinguished themselves during their college work,” Eychaner said.

Professor and Chair of Music Dan Keast said it took about nine months to get all the paperwork finished and approvals from the campus.

“This fall we met as a faculty and figured out who we were going to initiate for the first founding students, as well. We had established criteria. You could only initiate a few students in each class and they could only be juniors and seniors. It’s a really small amount of your juniors and seniors. We get to look at basically two criteria, one of them is GPA and the other one is musical merit …,” Keast said.

Inductees are: Sunyong Hwang; Keast; Scott Millichamp; Kevin Young; Kevin Richardson*; Eychaner*; Tyson Voigt*; Joshua Lujan, founding president; Kennison Vardeman, founding vice-president; Azalea Rivas, founding secretary/treasurer; Abigail Vinson; and Jennifer Hall.

The asterisk means a transfer of membership from another chapter of Pi Kappa Lambda to the new Lambda Beta chapter at UTPB.

A reception will follow in the Eoff Student Lounge for pictures and to share memories.

